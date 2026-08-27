Mbappe Runs Riot With Hat-Trick As Real Madrid Hit Four Against Real Sociedad

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 27 August 2026 11:47 am

Real Madrid began their home campaign in the 2026-27 La Liga season with a convincing 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, powered by a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick. The hosts endured a difficult opening spell and were punished after failing to make their early chances count. Mbappe finally broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, but Luka Sucic quickly pulled Sociedad level as Madrid went into the break under pressure. Jose Mourinho’s side returned with far greater intensity after half-time. Mbappe restored the lead following a neat combination with Jude Bellingham before Vinicius Jr. made it 3-1, tapping home from another Bellingham assist. Mbappe then completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute with a composed chipped finish to seal the result. The win marked Mourinho’s first home match back in charge at the Bernabeu and gave Real Madrid a strong early-season boost.