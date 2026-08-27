Mbappe Runs Riot With Hat-Trick As Real Madrid Hit Four Against Real Sociedad

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Real Madrid began their home campaign in the 2026-27 La Liga season with a convincing 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, powered by a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick. The hosts endured a difficult opening spell and were punished after failing to make their early chances count. Mbappe finally broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, but Luka Sucic quickly pulled Sociedad level as Madrid went into the break under pressure. Jose Mourinho’s side returned with far greater intensity after half-time. Mbappe restored the lead following a neat combination with Jude Bellingham before Vinicius Jr. made it 3-1, tapping home from another Bellingham assist. Mbappe then completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute with a composed chipped finish to seal the result. The win marked Mourinho’s first home match back in charge at the Bernabeu and gave Real Madrid a strong early-season boost.

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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga soccer 2026-27 highlights-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga soccer 2026-27 highlights-Bernardo Silva
Real Madrid's Bernardo Silva, left, and Kylian Mbappe celebrate after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga soccer 2026-27 highlights-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga soccer 2026-27 highlights-Ibrahima Konate
Real Madrid's Ibrahima Konate and Vinicius Junior celebrate after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga soccer 2026-27 highlights-Jon Aramburu
Real Sociedad's Jon Aramburu pulls back Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga soccer 2026-27 highlights-
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action between Real Sociedad's Yangel Herrera, left, and Takefusa Kubo during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga soccer 2026-27 highlights-Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham points to teammate during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga soccer 2026-27 highlights-Carlos Espi
Real Madrid's Carlos Espi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga soccer 2026-27 highlights-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior shoots in fornt of Real Sociedad's Luka Sucic during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga soccer 2026-27 highlights-
Real Madrid players celebrate after the first goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga soccer 2026-27 highlights-Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

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