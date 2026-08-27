Nepal Floods LIVE: What Caused Devastating Flash Floods That Claimed 162 Lives? Scientists Say 'Not Earthquake...'

Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: At least 162 people have died and more than 400 remain missing, including 142 Indians, after a sudden and massive flash flood struck Nepal on Wednesday, sweeping away villages and several infrastructure projects in the region bordering Tibet

Nepal Floods LIVE: At Least 160 Dead, SDRF Teams On High Alert In UP & Bihar

Nepal Floods LIVE: At Least 160 Dead, SDRF Teams On High Alert In UP & Bihar | Photo: AP/Ramesh Paudel

Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: A catastrophic flash flood tore through Nepal’s Rasuwa district near the Tibet border on Wednesday, killing at least 160 people and leaving more than 750 missing, including 133 Indian nationals. The disaster, which began along the Bhote Koshi River, swept away vehicles, bridges, villages and critical infrastructure, with several people believed to have been caught in the deluge while travelling towards the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage route. Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told Parliament that an earthquake struck the Tibet region at 8:37 am, followed by reports of flash flooding just three minutes later, raising the possibility that tremors triggered a glacial lake outburst. Nepal’s disaster management authorities, however, also pointed to a rockslide and swelling of the Lhende River along the Nepal-Tibet border as a possible cause. The scale of the destruction has prompted a massive rescue operation, with the Nepal Army, police and Armed Police Force deploying helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs to search for survivors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and offered India’s full humanitarian assistance, with relief supplies being sent by Indian Air Force aircraft and National Disaster Response Force teams being prepared for deployment.

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27 Aug 2026, 08:46:35 am IST Nepal Floods LIVE : Why Is Himalayan Infrastructure So Vulnerable to Flash Floods? Himalayan infrastructure is highly vulnerable to flash floods because roads, bridges, hydropower projects and settlements are often located in narrow, steep river valleys where there is little room for development. When a sudden flood, landslide or glacial collapse occurs, these valleys can rapidly become channels for powerful flows carrying water, rocks, ice and mud.

27 Aug 2026, 08:45:09 am IST Nepal Floods LIVE : How Far Did the Flash Flood Spread From Tibet to Rasuwa? The disaster originated in the Himalayan region along the Nepal-Tibet border, with a powerful surge entering Nepal’s Rasuwa district through the Bhote Koshi River. Timure and Rasuwagadhi were among the hardest-hit areas, as torrents of water and debris swept downstream, destroying settlements and critical infrastructure. The flooding then moved further along the river system, affecting areas including Nuwakot and Dhading.

27 Aug 2026, 08:43:56 am IST Nepal Floods LIVE: How Many Have Died or Gone Missing, and What Has Been Destroyed? The devastating flash floods in Nepal have killed at least 162 people, while hundreds remain missing as rescue teams continue searching affected areas. The disaster struck the Himalayan region near the Tibet border, with tourists, workers and local residents among those unaccounted for. Reports indicate that more than 400 people are missing, including a large number of Indians, though the figures are still being updated as authorities reach cut-off areas.

27 Aug 2026, 08:37:11 am IST Nepal Floods LIVE: India Says 'Always With Nepal' Embassy of India in Nepal tweets, "Always with Nepal. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials from India to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr. Khadka Raj Poudel. This assistance will contribute to the relief efforts… pic.twitter.com/aIejl12NMt — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026 Embassy of India in Nepal tweets, "Always with Nepal. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials from India to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr. Khadka Raj Poudel. This assistance will contribute to the relief efforts following the devastating floods. India stands firmly with Nepal and is committed to providing all possible support."

27 Aug 2026, 08:32:35 am IST Nepal Floods LIVE: What Are Glacial Lake Outburst Floods? A GLOF occurs when water stored in a glacial lake is suddenly released, usually after the failure or overtopping of a natural barrier such as a moraine, ice or rock. Glacial lakes can expand as glaciers retreat and meltwater accumulates. Landslides, rockfalls, glacier collapse, displacement waves or seepage can then trigger a breach, sending water, sediment and debris rapidly downstream.

27 Aug 2026, 08:18:49 am IST Nepal Floods LIVE: US Embassy Issues Helpline For Tourists Americans in areas affected by the recent flash flooding in Nepal can contact 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 for assitance. Family and friends in the United States who are concerned about American loved ones in Nepal can call us toll free at +1-888-407-4747. Americans in areas affected by the recent flash flooding in Nepal should follow the latest guidance from the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu. @StateDept is assisting Americans 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444. Family and friends in the United States who are… — TravelGov (@TravelGov) August 27, 2026

27 Aug 2026, 08:07:06 am IST Nepal Floods LIVE: Glacial Collapse Lead To Flash Floods, Not Earthquake Say Experts Experts said a glacial collapse caused the disaster in the warming Himalayan region. The U.S. Geological Survey first reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake early Wednesday, about 66 kilometers (41 miles) north of Kathmandu, near the border. The USGS later updated its analysis to say the seismic event it measured was a magnitude 5.2 glacial collapse that sent debris flowing downstream with catastrophic impact on communities. It said its determination was based on data from nearby seismic stations, long period seismic waves and satellite imagery, and that no earthquake had occurred. Inputs from AP

27 Aug 2026, 07:40:47 am IST Nepal Floods LIVE: SDRF On High Alert In Uttarakhand's Border Districts Vigilance has been stepped up in Uttarakhand’s border district of Champawat following severe flooding in Nepal. The SDRF’s Tanakpur post has been placed on high alert, with teams patrolling vulnerable areas around the Sharda Ghat and Sharda Barrage and monitoring the river’s water level. Residents, travellers and fishermen have been urged to stay away from the Sharda River banks amid the risk of rising water levels. The Uttarakhand government has also activated helplines for people from the state stranded in Nepal. Assistance is available through the SEOC numbers 0135-2710334, 2710335, 2664314, 2664315, 2664316, 8218867005, or the toll-free number 1070. In Photos: Nepal Swept Away By Flash Floods BY Photo Webdesk