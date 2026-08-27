Nepal Floods LIVE: What Caused Devastating Flash Floods That Claimed 162 Lives? Scientists Say 'Not Earthquake...'

Nepal Floods LIVE : Why Is Himalayan Infrastructure So Vulnerable to Flash Floods?
Himalayan infrastructure is highly vulnerable to flash floods because roads, bridges, hydropower projects and settlements are often located in narrow, steep river valleys where there is little room for development. When a sudden flood, landslide or glacial collapse occurs, these valleys can rapidly become channels for powerful flows carrying water, rocks, ice and mud.
Nepal Floods LIVE : How Far Did the Flash Flood Spread From Tibet to Rasuwa?
The disaster originated in the Himalayan region along the Nepal-Tibet border, with a powerful surge entering Nepal’s Rasuwa district through the Bhote Koshi River. Timure and Rasuwagadhi were among the hardest-hit areas, as torrents of water and debris swept downstream, destroying settlements and critical infrastructure. The flooding then moved further along the river system, affecting areas including Nuwakot and Dhading.
Nepal Floods LIVE: How Many Have Died or Gone Missing, and What Has Been Destroyed?
The devastating flash floods in Nepal have killed at least 162 people, while hundreds remain missing as rescue teams continue searching affected areas. The disaster struck the Himalayan region near the Tibet border, with tourists, workers and local residents among those unaccounted for. Reports indicate that more than 400 people are missing, including a large number of Indians, though the figures are still being updated as authorities reach cut-off areas.
Nepal Floods LIVE: India Says 'Always With Nepal'
Embassy of India in Nepal tweets, "Always with Nepal. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials from India to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr. Khadka Raj Poudel. This assistance will contribute to the relief efforts following the devastating floods. India stands firmly with Nepal and is committed to providing all possible support."
Nepal Floods LIVE: What Are Glacial Lake Outburst Floods?
A GLOF occurs when water stored in a glacial lake is suddenly released, usually after the failure or overtopping of a natural barrier such as a moraine, ice or rock.
Glacial lakes can expand as glaciers retreat and meltwater accumulates. Landslides, rockfalls, glacier collapse, displacement waves or seepage can then trigger a breach, sending water, sediment and debris rapidly downstream.
Nepal Floods LIVE: US Embassy Issues Helpline For Tourists
Americans in areas affected by the recent flash flooding in Nepal can contact 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 for assitance.
Family and friends in the United States who are concerned about American loved ones in Nepal can call us toll free at +1-888-407-4747.
Nepal Floods LIVE: Glacial Collapse Lead To Flash Floods, Not Earthquake Say Experts
The U.S. Geological Survey first reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake early Wednesday, about 66 kilometers (41 miles) north of Kathmandu, near the border. The USGS later updated its analysis to say the seismic event it measured was a magnitude 5.2 glacial collapse that sent debris flowing downstream with catastrophic impact on communities. It said its determination was based on data from nearby seismic stations, long period seismic waves and satellite imagery, and that no earthquake had occurred.
Inputs from AP
Nepal Floods LIVE: SDRF On High Alert In Uttarakhand's Border Districts
Vigilance has been stepped up in Uttarakhand’s border district of Champawat following severe flooding in Nepal. The SDRF’s Tanakpur post has been placed on high alert, with teams patrolling vulnerable areas around the Sharda Ghat and Sharda Barrage and monitoring the river’s water level.
Residents, travellers and fishermen have been urged to stay away from the Sharda River banks amid the risk of rising water levels. The Uttarakhand government has also activated helplines for people from the state stranded in Nepal. Assistance is available through the SEOC numbers 0135-2710334, 2710335, 2664314, 2664315, 2664316, 8218867005, or the toll-free number 1070.
Nepal Floods LIVE: Embassy Efforts Continue As130 Indians Missing
More than 130 Indians, including at least 59 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, are still missing after flash floods swept through central Nepal. Communication links remain disrupted in several affected areas, making it difficult to establish the whereabouts of those stranded.
Tamil Nadu officials are trying to trace 37 of 57 tourists from the state, while four of seven Maharashtra tourists reported stranded in Nepal have been accounted for. A 32-member Kailash Mansarovar group from Kolkata also remains untraceable after the flood struck near the Rasuwagadhi immigration office.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has activated emergency numbers +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500 for affected Indian nationals and their families.