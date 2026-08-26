What Is The Dev Chaudhary DPL Selection Controversy? Explained

Dev Chaudhary’s DPL selection has raised questions after his two underwhelming outings for New Delhi Tigers
A five-match DDCA League rule allows three players to be picked outside the auction
DDCA will review the rule after the tournament amid allegations that recommendations may have influenced some selections
The Delhi Premier League (DPL) has found itself at the centre of a selection controversy after New Delhi Tigers included relatively unknown cricketer Dev Chaudhary in their playing XI.
His two appearances have triggered questions over the process used to bring local league players into the competition and whether the current rules leave enough room for recommendations to influence team selection.
The controversy has now reached the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), which has said the rule governing such selections will be reviewed once the tournament concludes.
New Delhi Tigers have had a poor campaign, winning only one of their 10 matches and sitting at the bottom of the eight-team standings. Dev opened in two matches, scoring just two runs before being dismissed against South Delhi Superstarz and later making 16 off 24 balls against West Delhi Lions.
His second innings became the bigger talking point. Dev's batting stance appeared unconventional, while he struggled to find the boundary or play attacking strokes. At one stage during the Powerplay, he played out five deliveries from a spinner without scoring.
The sequence prompted questions among players, coaches and officials about his credentials for a tournament that is also viewed as a scouting platform for IPL talent.
The debate, however, is less about one innings and more about a provision in the DPL's rules.
What Is The Rule At The Centre Of The DPL Controversy?
For this season, each of the eight DPL franchises was permitted to pick three players outside the main auction. The minimum eligibility requirement was that a player had appeared in five DDCA League matches.
The provision had reportedly faced opposition within the DDCA Apex Council even before the tournament began. Council members Shyam Sharma, Manjeet Singh, Harish Singla and Shikha Kumar had raised concerns that the rule could allow players with limited credentials to enter the DPL without having to compete in the auction.
Shyam Sharma, a lawyer and Apex Council member, was among those who objected to the provision. His concern was that simply completing five local league appearances did not necessarily establish whether a player was good enough to compete at DPL level.
Speaking to PTI, Sharma said he had specifically questioned what would happen if a player met the five-match requirement but had not produced convincing performances.
He alleged that Dev's case has highlighted the problem, while also claiming that other players may have entered franchises through recommendations.
“Dev Chaudhary has been exposed but there are many players like this who have come into the teams on recommendations,” Sharma said.
Sharma has since urged the Apex Council to reconsider the provision and make the necessary changes.
DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma confirmed to PTI that the association will examine the matter after the competition. “The Rule will be reviewed once the tournament is over,” he said.
How Did Dev Chaudhary Make It Into The New Delhi Tigers XI?
Dev's cricketing background is not extensively documented. His known connection with Delhi age-group cricket is an appearance at Delhi Under-19 trials, where he was among a large pool of hopefuls.
His eligibility for the DPL came through Sporting Club in the DDCA League. The club has also been associated with India pacer Prince Yadav.
A Sporting Club source told PTI that Dev did play several league matches for the club. However, the source claimed that after two games, a senior club official contacted Dev's father and advised him against sending his son back because he was not considered good enough.
The source said the club was therefore surprised when Dev subsequently appeared in the DPL and questioned how he had been selected for the franchise.
New Delhi Tigers are coached by Dronacharya Awardee Rajkumar Sharma, who famously coached Virat Kohli during his formative years. Bantoo Singh is the assistant coach.
PTI reported that Rajkumar Sharma did not respond to repeated calls and WhatsApp messages seeking his response on Dev's selection. Team owner Ajay Kumar also did not respond to requests for comment.
The episode has consequently opened a wider discussion around the DPL's selection system. While the league's local-player provision was intended to give more Delhi cricketers an opportunity, the controversy has raised questions over whether appearances alone should be sufficient.
The DDCA's post-tournament review will now determine whether the five-match criterion remains in place or whether franchises will face tougher performance-based requirements when selecting players outside the auction.