Delhi Premier League 2026 Streaming: FanCode To Stream All 57 DPL Matches - Check Details

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Outlook Sports Desk
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This tournament will unite eight men's franchises and four women's franchises, all vying for city-wide supremacy and a chance to nurture Delhi's upcoming cricketing talents

Delhi Premier League T20: Virender Sehwag and Rohan Jaitley
File photo of Delhi Premier League T20: Virender Sehwag and Rohan Jaitley | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Premier League 2026 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website

  • The DPL 2026 is in its third season and will feature 57 matches - 44 in men's and 13 in the women's

  • This tournament will unite eight men's franchises and four women's franchises

FanCode, a digital streaming platform in India dedicated to sports, has secured the digital streaming rights for the Delhi Premier League 2026 (DPL), which is organized by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

The third season of the DPL is set to feature an impressive total of 57 matches — 44 in the Men's division and 13 in the Women's division — making it one of the most comprehensive domestic T20 schedules in the nation.

This tournament will unite eight men's franchises and four women's franchises, all vying for city-wide supremacy and a chance to nurture Delhi's upcoming cricketing talents.

This season's standout players will include Nitish Rana, who will captain the defending champions West Delhi Lions, alongside teammates Suyash Sharma and Kulwant Khejroliya. The Central Delhi Kings will be centered around Kuldip Yadav, Yash Dhull, and Vansh Bedi, while the East Delhi Riders will feature a strong pace attack with Simarjeet Singh and Mayank Yadav.

The North Delhi Strikers will depend on Harshit Rana and Sarthak Ranjan, the New Delhi Tigers will look to Himmat Singh and Prince Yadav, the Outer Delhi Warriors will have Navdeep Saini and Priyansh Arya, Puraani Dilli 6 will showcase Anuj Rawat and Digvesh Rathi, and the South Delhi Superstarz will be led by Ayush Badoni and the auction's highest-priced player, Tejaswi Dahiya.

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The Women's competition will highlight some of the best emerging talent in Delhi, providing female cricketers with a prestigious platform.

Commenting on the partnership, a FanCode spokesperson said, "The Delhi Premier League has quickly established itself as one of India's most exciting domestic T20 competitions, and we're thrilled to bring every match — men's and women's — to fans across the country. With 57 matches over five action-packed weeks, DPL 2026 promises exciting cricket action and entertainment for fans.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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