Delhi Premier League 2026 Streaming: FanCode To Stream All 57 DPL Matches - Check Details

The North Delhi Strikers will depend on Harshit Rana and Sarthak Ranjan, the New Delhi Tigers will look to Himmat Singh and Prince Yadav, the Outer Delhi Warriors will have Navdeep Saini and Priyansh Arya, Puraani Dilli 6 will showcase Anuj Rawat and Digvesh Rathi, and the South Delhi Superstarz will be led by Ayush Badoni and the auction's highest-priced player, Tejaswi Dahiya.