India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Who Won Yesterday In Harare – Check Result

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India defeated Zimbabwe by 35 runs in the third T20I at Harare to complete a 3-0 series sweep. Check the full match result, key performers, and highlights from yesterday's game

India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In Harare – Check Result
India's batsman Rinku Singh, right, avoids a high ball as Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani watches on during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, July 26, 2026 (AP Photo/Wonder Mashura)
Summary of this article

  • India beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Harare

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred again, earning both Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors

  • India reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I rankings with the comprehensive series victory

India completed a dominant clean sweep of the three-match T20I series with a 35-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final match at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. The visitors continued their impressive run, sealing the series 3-0 and reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings.

After being put in to bat, India posted a competitive total, led by another confident display from the young batting unit. Zimbabwe fought hard with the ball and remained in the contest for large parts of the innings, but India's finish ensured the hosts faced a challenging chase.

In reply, Zimbabwe showed intent through the middle overs but lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually falling 35 runs short of the target as India's bowlers maintained control in the closing stages.

Who Won Yesterday's India Vs Zimbabwe Match?

India defeated Zimbabwe by 35 runs in the third T20I at Harare Sports Club to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. The win capped an excellent tour for the Men in Blue, who dominated across all three matches with strong performances from both the batting and bowling departments. The result also helped India climb back to the summit of the ICC Men's T20I rankings.

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India's batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, July 26, 2026. - (AP Photo/Wonder Mashura)
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, center, with batting partner Tilak Varma leave the field following the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. - Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. - Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stars As India Complete Series Sweep

The biggest talking point of the series was 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who enjoyed a dream international debut. The youngster was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series after playing a key role in India's victory in the final game.

Following the match, Sooryavanshi described the experience as a "dream come true" and said he simply backed his natural game throughout the series. His fearless approach and consistent performances highlighted India's exciting next generation, while the bowling attack ensured Zimbabwe never gained sustained momentum in the decider.

With the comprehensive series victory, India now turns its attention to the remainder of its international calendar after ending the Zimbabwe tour on a perfect note.

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