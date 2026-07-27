India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Who Won Yesterday In Harare – Check Result

India beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Harare
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred again, earning both Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors
India reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I rankings with the comprehensive series victory
India completed a dominant clean sweep of the three-match T20I series with a 35-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final match at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. The visitors continued their impressive run, sealing the series 3-0 and reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings.
After being put in to bat, India posted a competitive total, led by another confident display from the young batting unit. Zimbabwe fought hard with the ball and remained in the contest for large parts of the innings, but India's finish ensured the hosts faced a challenging chase.
In reply, Zimbabwe showed intent through the middle overs but lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually falling 35 runs short of the target as India's bowlers maintained control in the closing stages.
Who Won Yesterday's India Vs Zimbabwe Match?
India defeated Zimbabwe by 35 runs in the third T20I at Harare Sports Club to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. The win capped an excellent tour for the Men in Blue, who dominated across all three matches with strong performances from both the batting and bowling departments. The result also helped India climb back to the summit of the ICC Men's T20I rankings.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stars As India Complete Series Sweep
The biggest talking point of the series was 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who enjoyed a dream international debut. The youngster was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series after playing a key role in India's victory in the final game.
Following the match, Sooryavanshi described the experience as a "dream come true" and said he simply backed his natural game throughout the series. His fearless approach and consistent performances highlighted India's exciting next generation, while the bowling attack ensured Zimbabwe never gained sustained momentum in the decider.
With the comprehensive series victory, India now turns its attention to the remainder of its international calendar after ending the Zimbabwe tour on a perfect note.