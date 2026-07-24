The Union government and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have agreed to hold formal talks at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Friday.
CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Vaishnavi Gaur will represent the protesters, while Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh will represent the government.
The CJP successfully negotiated for a neutral venue, rejecting initial government proposals to meet at Union Minister JP Nadda's residence or office.
The Union government and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold formal talks at the Constitution Club of India on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 12:30 PM.
The CJP delegation is represented by Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das, as reported. National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur are also attending.
Das said, "Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen..."
The core student-led demands include the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a complete overhaul of the education system following the NEET paper leak.
Venue Dispute Resolved
The government sent four formal proposals for discussions since the previous afternoon. Ministers attempted to engage the protesters while avoiding making the meeting location a prestige issue. Singh, who met climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at the Medanta Hospital on Tuesday night, was scheduled to meet the CJP representatives for a second round of negotiations on Wednesday, but the meeting was scuttled over the CJP’s demand for a neutral venue.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Wherever you want we can discuss, either at [Union minister] JP Nadda’s house or office." He added, "This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time."
Protesters initially rejected these administrative offers.
Ranka said, "The government has reached out to talk - through the DCP. But the venue is being discussed as it has to take place at a neutral place. They are asking us to come to JP Nadda’s office or residence but that’s not going to happen."
Both sides eventually agreed to meet at the neutral location.
Singh said, "JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution..."
Protests and Broader Demands
The CJP continues to stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak. Protesters demand Pradhan's immediate resignation, pointing out that neither Nadda, who had met two CJP representatives on July 20, nor Singh had spoken about their core demand regarding Pradhan’s sacking.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a bill providing for stringent action against paper leaks. The CJP countered the announcement. The party stated that the "strictest action" the government could take is sacking Pradhan.
Organisers now plan to escalate the demonstrations. The party shared a poster on X, urging everyone to participate in peaceful protests across the nation on Friday.
Ranka said, "Let’s make this protest national. On July 24, please hold peaceful protests across the country, in every city and every village."
Meanwhile, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon around Thursday midnight. He stopped his fast after receiving assurances from Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh that his demands would be met.