Anna Hazare To CJP: The History Of Major Agitations At Jantar Mantar

Jantar Mantar evolved from observatory into India's iconic protest landmark.
Major movements over decades highlighted demands for justice and accountability.
Site continues hosting public dissent from students, farmers and activists.
On most days, Jantar Mantar remains a quiet reminder of India's astronomical past. Built in the 18th century by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II as an observatory, the historic site was never designed for political gatherings. Yet over the years, this small stretch of road in central Delhi became one of the country's most recognisable spaces for public protest.
From anti-corruption campaigns and farmers' movements to demands for justice and student-led agitations, Jantar Mantar has witnessed some of India's most significant demonstrations.
Located close to Parliament, the site became a place where citizens, activists and political groups brought their grievances directly to the doorstep of power.
How Jantar Mantar Became Delhi's Protest Hub
Before Jantar Mantar, the Boat Club lawns near Rajpath served as Delhi's main protest ground. Its proximity to Parliament and key government offices made it a preferred location for large demonstrations.
The turning point came in 1988, when thousands of farmers led by Mahendra Singh Tikait occupied the Boat Club lawns for days. The scale of the protest raised security concerns, and authorities gradually began restricting large gatherings in the area.
By 1993, Jantar Mantar emerged as an alternative protest site. Its location offered visibility while being easier for authorities to manage. Over time, it became the city's unofficial space for demonstrations.
Anti-Corruption Movement (2011)
One of the most defining protests at Jantar Mantar came in April 2011, when social activist Anna Hazare began a hunger strike demanding a strong Lokpal law to tackle corruption.
The protest attracted nationwide attention and became the foundation of a larger anti-corruption movement. Several activists, including Arvind Kejriwal and Prashant Bhushan, joined the campaign, which later influenced India's political landscape.
Nirbhaya Justice Protest (2012)
Following the December 2012 gangrape and death of a young woman in Delhi, Jantar Mantar became one of the places where citizens gathered to demand justice.
The protests spread across Delhi, with people calling for stronger laws, better policing and greater safety for women.
Anti-CAA Protest (2019)
Jantar Mantar also became a major site for demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019.
Thousands gathered at the location to voice concerns over the legislation and demand a reconsideration of the law.
Wrestlers' Protest (2023)
In 2023, some of India's leading wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.
The months-long protest became one of the most prominent sporting and social justice movements in recent years.
CJP Protests (2026)
The 2026 Delhi Jantar Mantar protests began on June 6, 2026, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-based satirical political movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, along with student organisations.
Protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, CBSE on-screen marking irregularities, and wider examination reforms.
The agitation gained attention after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28. The CJP, initially formed as a social media satire in May 2026, later turned into an offline movement.