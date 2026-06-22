‘We Love You, Delhi Police’: An Inside View Of CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest

The Influencers in action

If there was one unmistakable feature of this protest, it was the creator economy in action. YouTubers and content creators were everywhere, weaving through the crowd with phones and tripods, livestreaming speeches and narrating events to their own audiences in real time. Nearly everyone seemed to be recording someone else, phones angled for a reel rather than a record, each hoping to capture the ten-second clip that might travel furthest. India’s influencer ecosystem is among the fastest growing globally, fuelled by more than 900 million internet users. Whether the CJP can convert this online visibility into sustained on-ground support remains to be seen.