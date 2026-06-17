Can the Cockroach Janta Party be the Political Forum India' Youth Are Looking For?

Supporters of the movement argue that many commentators are underestimating both its reach and its social composition. Among them is Anish Gawande, national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), who attended the protests in both Delhi and Pune. He believes the movement is drawing support from well beyond the stereotypical image of urban, middle-class students. “The Pune protest was far better organised and attracted a much larger turnout,” he says. “People from different castes, classes and social backgrounds were present. There were Dalit students, migrant workers and many others who saw their own concerns reflected in the issues being raised.”