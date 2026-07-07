India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Prince Yadav Castles Dangerous Jos Buttler | ENG 49/1 (6)

India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates as the Men In Blue strive to make a comeback in the 3rd T20I at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium after trailing by 0-1 in the five match series

India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd T20I of the five-match series between India and England at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham on Tuesday, July 7. After the first match being washed out, England made a remarkable comeback from a precarious position in the second T20I to win by 4 wickets on the back of a scintillating 76 not out off 46 balls by Jacob Bethell. Some erratic bowling by Indian spinners, especially Ravi Bishnoi, who leaked a staggering 60 runs in four overs, also helped the cause of the hosts. India now need to win the match to keep their hopes of winning the series alive. The wicket at Trent Bridge has traditionally been a belter, which could suit the Indian batters, especially the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who are coming off playing on placid Indian pitches in the IPL. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Jul 2026, 10:34:37 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Prince Gives Opening Breakthrough The game is evenly poised after the end of powerplay. Arshdeep Singh bowled a brilliant maiden in the first over but with time, a set Jos Buttler opted to go for an aggressive route. He got the better of Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Harshit Rana to get off to a steady start. But in the final over of the powerplay, a dipping yorker from Prince Yadav, cleaned him up. England will look to carry on the momentum with set Salt on crease. ENG 49/1 (6)

7 Jul 2026, 10:07:05 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: ENG Innings Begin England openers - Phil Salt and Jos Buttler are on the crease after being invited to bat first by India. Arshdeep Singh got early movement with the new ball and he troubled Salt by hitting him straight on the pads with sharp in-swinging deliveries. He gets India off to a brilliant start with a maiden over. ENG 0/0 (1)

7 Jul 2026, 09:43:00 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

7 Jul 2026, 09:33:52 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update India won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham.

7 Jul 2026, 09:27:31 pm IST India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Streaming/Telecast Info The 3rd T20I between India and England will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. However, the live streaming of the match will be on the Jio Hotstar app and website. The live action will begin at 10:00 PM IST.