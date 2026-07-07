India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Prince Yadav Castles Dangerous Jos Buttler | ENG 49/1 (6)

India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Prince Gives Opening Breakthrough
The game is evenly poised after the end of powerplay. Arshdeep Singh bowled a brilliant maiden in the first over but with time, a set Jos Buttler opted to go for an aggressive route. He got the better of Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Harshit Rana to get off to a steady start. But in the final over of the powerplay, a dipping yorker from Prince Yadav, cleaned him up. England will look to carry on the momentum with set Salt on crease.
ENG 49/1 (6)
India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: ENG Innings Begin
England openers - Phil Salt and Jos Buttler are on the crease after being invited to bat first by India. Arshdeep Singh got early movement with the new ball and he troubled Salt by hitting him straight on the pads with sharp in-swinging deliveries. He gets India off to a brilliant start with a maiden over.
ENG 0/0 (1)
India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Streaming/Telecast Info
The 3rd T20I between India and England will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. However, the live streaming of the match will be on the Jio Hotstar app and website. The live action will begin at 10:00 PM IST.
India Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Greetings!
Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and England at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.