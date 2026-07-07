Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Semifinal Spot For Grab As No.1 Seed Face German Veteran

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Published at:

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates as World No.1 take on German veteran in the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Tuesday, July 7

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026
World No.1 Jannik Sinner take on German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Tuesday, July 7. AP Photo/Brian Inganga
Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the quarterfinal clash of Wimbledon 2026 between Jannik Sinner and Jan-Lennard Struff at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. In his quest to defend his title, Jannik Sinner is set to face veteran Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals. The No.1 Seed started his campaign in a shaky manner in the first round but soon found his footing and won the next three matches convincingly to enter the top eight of the competition. Meanwhile, Jan-Lennard Struff is also enjoying his best run at Wimbledon as he stunned World No.8 Daniil Medvedev earlier and has reached the quarterfinals, which is his best in this tournament. Sinner had a close call with Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round but then defeated Nuno Borges, Jenson Brooksby, and Shintaro Mochizuki in straight sets in subsequent rounds. He will take on Struff, against whom he has won all three matches played so far in his career. Both of them last met in 2024 at the Halle Open, where Sinner won 6-2, 6-7, 7-6.
LIVE UPDATES

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway

The quarterfinal clash between Jannik Sinner and Jan-Lennard Struff in underway at the Court No.1. The veteran German got the early lead by winning the first game.

Sinner 0-1 Struff

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Details

  • India: JioHotstar, Star Sports Network

  • United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Two

  • United States: ESPN, ESPN+, Tennis Channel

  • Australia: Nine Network, Stan Sport

  • Canada: RDS

  • Japan: NHK (digital 011 ch), WOWOW

  • Serbia: RTS1, RTS2, TV Arena Sport

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details

Match: Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Venue: Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Date & Time: July 7, 5:30 PM IST

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome!

Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the another live coverage of the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2026 between Jannik Sinner and Jan-Lennard Struff at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories