Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Semifinal Spot For Grab As No.1 Seed Face German Veteran

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates as World No.1 take on German veteran in the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Tuesday, July 7

World No.1 Jannik Sinner take on German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Tuesday, July 7.

World No.1 Jannik Sinner take on German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Tuesday, July 7. AP Photo/Brian Inganga

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the quarterfinal clash of Wimbledon 2026 between Jannik Sinner and Jan-Lennard Struff at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. In his quest to defend his title, Jannik Sinner is set to face veteran Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals. The No.1 Seed started his campaign in a shaky manner in the first round but soon found his footing and won the next three matches convincingly to enter the top eight of the competition. Meanwhile, Jan-Lennard Struff is also enjoying his best run at Wimbledon as he stunned World No.8 Daniil Medvedev earlier and has reached the quarterfinals, which is his best in this tournament. Sinner had a close call with Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round but then defeated Nuno Borges, Jenson Brooksby, and Shintaro Mochizuki in straight sets in subsequent rounds. He will take on Struff, against whom he has won all three matches played so far in his career. Both of them last met in 2024 at the Halle Open, where Sinner won 6-2, 6-7, 7-6.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Jul 2026, 05:43:36 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway The quarterfinal clash between Jannik Sinner and Jan-Lennard Struff in underway at the Court No.1. The veteran German got the early lead by winning the first game. Sinner 0-1 Struff

7 Jul 2026, 05:11:44 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play Let the quarter-finals begin 🥁



Welcome to Day 9 at The Championships ☀️ pic.twitter.com/0Qw1sjXVVb — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2026

7 Jul 2026, 05:10:39 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Details India: JioHotstar, Star Sports Network

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Two

United States: ESPN, ESPN+, Tennis Channel

Australia: Nine Network, Stan Sport

Canada: RDS

Japan: NHK (digital 011 ch), WOWOW

Serbia: RTS1, RTS2, TV Arena Sport

7 Jul 2026, 04:53:19 pm IST Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff Venue: Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London Date & Time: July 7, 5:30 PM IST