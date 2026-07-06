Grigor Dimitrov Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Veteran Eyes Quarterfinal, Fery Chases Biggest Upset

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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Grigor Dimitrov Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the Round of 16 clash between Bulgaria's Dimitrov and Britain's Arthur Fery at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Grigor Dimitrov Vs Jakub Mensik Wimbledon 2026 Mens Singles Day 4
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns the ball to Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
Welcome to our live coverage from Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Grigor Dimitrov takes on Britain's Arthur Fery in a fascinating Round of 16 clash at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Dimitrov has been one of the standout performers of the tournament so far, reaching the second week without dropping a set and displaying some of his best grass-court tennis in years. The Bulgarian veteran now stands just one win away from another Wimbledon quarterfinal. Standing in his way is home favourite Arthur Fery, who has enjoyed the biggest Grand Slam run of his career. The Brit has embraced the home crowd brilliantly, producing confident performances to book a maiden appearance in the Round of 16 at SW19. Fery will be aiming to create the biggest upset of his career against the experienced Dimitrov, while the Bulgarian looks to continue his dominant run. Follow Grigor Dimitrov vs Arthur Fery LIVE updates, point-by-point coverage and all the key moments from Centre Court.
LIVE UPDATES

Grigor Dimitrov Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details

Match: Grigor Dimitrov vs Arthur Fery

Venue: Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Date & Time: July 6, 9:00 PM IST

Grigor Dimitrov Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome!

Hello tennis fans! We're back with the live coverage of round of 16 clash of Wimbledon 2026 between Grigor Dimitrov and Arthur Fery at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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