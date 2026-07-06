Grigor Dimitrov Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Veteran Eyes Quarterfinal, Fery Chases Biggest Upset

Welcome to our live coverage from Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Grigor Dimitrov takes on Britain's Arthur Fery in a fascinating Round of 16 clash at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Dimitrov has been one of the standout performers of the tournament so far, reaching the second week without dropping a set and displaying some of his best grass-court tennis in years. The Bulgarian veteran now stands just one win away from another Wimbledon quarterfinal. Standing in his way is home favourite Arthur Fery, who has enjoyed the biggest Grand Slam run of his career. The Brit has embraced the home crowd brilliantly, producing confident performances to book a maiden appearance in the Round of 16 at SW19. Fery will be aiming to create the biggest upset of his career against the experienced Dimitrov, while the Bulgarian looks to continue his dominant run. Follow Grigor Dimitrov vs Arthur Fery LIVE updates, point-by-point coverage and all the key moments from Centre Court.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jul 2026, 07:51:10 pm IST Grigor Dimitrov Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Grigor Dimitrov vs Arthur Fery Venue: Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London Date & Time: July 6, 9:00 PM IST