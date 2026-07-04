Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Good Percentage Tennis From The Belgian, Kazakh Suffers

Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Catch the live score, key moments and point-by-point updates from the ladies' singles third-round clash on Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 04

In frame, Elise Mertens is maintaining the momentum as the Belgian 25th seed wins the first set and is leading in the second one as well

In frame, Elise Mertens is maintaining the momentum as the Belgian 25th seed wins the first set and is leading in the second one as well AP

Welcome to our live coverage from Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina takes on Belgium's Elise Mertens in a highly anticipated third-round clash at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Rybakina has looked in commanding form so far, easing past Caty McNally in straight sets after another convincing first-round victory. The Kazakh star will now be looking to continue her impressive run and secure a place in the fourth round. Standing in her way is the experienced Elise Mertens, who has once again showcased her fighting spirit to reach the third round. Although Rybakina enjoys a commanding 7-1 head-to-head advantage and has won their last six meetings, Mertens possesses the consistency and defensive skills to make life difficult on grass. With a spot in the second week of Wimbledon at stake, expect an entertaining contest between two seasoned campaigners. Follow Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE updates, point-by-point coverage and key moments from Court 1

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jul 2026, 07:03:36 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026:

4 Jul 2026, 06:54:32 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game And First Set - Mertens That's one set point down as now it's Elise Mertens' turn to double fault. But she makes the next one count with a big first serve. The Belgian roars "come on!" with the first set now in the bag. Mertens 7-6 (7-4) 0-0 Rybakina

4 Jul 2026, 06:19:15 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina leads Mertens was going toe-to-toe with the Kazakh but now she's again on the losing side. A few errors from the belgian and a super strike from the second seed to take the lead again. Mertens 4-5 Rybakina

4 Jul 2026, 06:16:42 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina breaks back This contest is getting exciting slowly and steadily. Two double faults from Elise Mertens and some superb striking from deep from Elena Rybakina earn the second seed a golden opportunity to break back. We're back at level again in the first set. Mertens 4-4 Rybakina

4 Jul 2026, 06:15:04 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Mertens Breaks Big Chance for Mertens as she bags 0-30 before Rybakina gets a chance for a backhand. Rybakina saves first two with with some big trademark serves but loses on the third after a backhand and Metens gets her first break. Mertens 4-3 Rybakina

4 Jul 2026, 06:07:41 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Mertens Equalizes Absolutely Perfect technique by the Belgian to equalize 3-3 in the first set. Both of these ladies have the same technique of tossing the ball regardless of some errors and that's why we are still on serve here. Rybakina was on a break point but Elena's serve was too good for her to even touch it.

4 Jul 2026, 05:53:57 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina holds again Rybakina coninues to serve well and despite of some errors, she continues to hold and maintain the lead. A long way to go yet for this to happen but if Rybakina meets top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final and wins, she will replace the Belarusian as the top-ranked player in the world. Mertens 1-2 Rybakina

4 Jul 2026, 05:47:08 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina holds We are here on Court 1 and we get a good start from Rybakina. The Belgian shows that she can do a superb backhand return winner but Rybakina serve is spot on as she holds second seed on 15.

4 Jul 2026, 05:42:25 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head Elena Rybakina leads the head-to-head series against Elise Mertens 7-1. Their most recent meeting was at the Australian Open in January 2026, where Rybakina won 6-1, 6-3 . Mertens' only victory over Rybakina came at the Madrid Open in 2021 .

4 Jul 2026, 05:41:27 pm IST Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Preview! Elena Rybakina heads into the third round of Wimbledon 2026 in commanding form after easing past Caty McNally in straight sets. The 2022 Wimbledon champion has looked increasingly comfortable on grass as the tournament has progressed, using her powerful serve and clean ball-striking to dominate opponents. Having already lifted the Wimbledon trophy once, the Kazakh will be eager to continue her title charge and secure a place in the fourth round. Standing in her way is Belgium's Elise Mertens, one of the most consistent performers on the WTA Tour. Mertens battled back from a set down to defeat Maria Timofeeva and book her place in the third round, once again showcasing her resilience and defensive quality. While Rybakina holds a commanding 7-1 head-to-head advantage and has won their last six meetings, Mertens has the experience and tactical awareness to make this a competitive contest if she can absorb the Kazakh's early aggression.