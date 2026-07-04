Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Good Percentage Tennis From The Belgian, Kazakh Suffers

Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026:
Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game And First Set - Mertens
That's one set point down as now it's Elise Mertens' turn to double fault.
But she makes the next one count with a big first serve.
The Belgian roars "come on!" with the first set now in the bag.
Mertens 7-6 (7-4) 0-0 Rybakina
Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina leads
Mertens was going toe-to-toe with the Kazakh but now she's again on the losing side. A few errors from the belgian and a super strike from the second seed to take the lead again.
Mertens 4-5 Rybakina
Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina breaks back
This contest is getting exciting slowly and steadily.
Two double faults from Elise Mertens and some superb striking from deep from Elena Rybakina earn the second seed a golden opportunity to break back.
We're back at level again in the first set.
Mertens 4-4 Rybakina
Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Mertens Breaks
Big Chance for Mertens as she bags 0-30 before Rybakina gets a chance for a backhand.
Rybakina saves first two with with some big trademark serves but loses on the third after a backhand and Metens gets her first break.
Mertens 4-3 Rybakina
Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Mertens Equalizes
Absolutely Perfect technique by the Belgian to equalize 3-3 in the first set.
Both of these ladies have the same technique of tossing the ball regardless of some errors and that's why we are still on serve here.
Rybakina was on a break point but Elena's serve was too good for her to even touch it.
Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina holds again
Rybakina coninues to serve well and despite of some errors, she continues to hold and maintain the lead.
A long way to go yet for this to happen but if Rybakina meets top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final and wins, she will replace the Belarusian as the top-ranked player in the world.
Mertens 1-2 Rybakina
Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Rybakina holds
We are here on Court 1 and we get a good start from Rybakina.
The Belgian shows that she can do a superb backhand return winner but Rybakina serve is spot on as she holds second seed on 15.
Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head
Elena Rybakina leads the head-to-head series against Elise Mertens 7-1.
Mertens' only victory over Rybakina came at the Madrid Open in 2021 .
Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Preview!
Elena Rybakina heads into the third round of Wimbledon 2026 in commanding form after easing past Caty McNally in straight sets. The 2022 Wimbledon champion has looked increasingly comfortable on grass as the tournament has progressed, using her powerful serve and clean ball-striking to dominate opponents. Having already lifted the Wimbledon trophy once, the Kazakh will be eager to continue her title charge and secure a place in the fourth round.
Standing in her way is Belgium's Elise Mertens, one of the most consistent performers on the WTA Tour. Mertens battled back from a set down to defeat Maria Timofeeva and book her place in the third round, once again showcasing her resilience and defensive quality. While Rybakina holds a commanding 7-1 head-to-head advantage and has won their last six meetings, Mertens has the experience and tactical awareness to make this a competitive contest if she can absorb the Kazakh's early aggression.
Elena Rybakina Vs Elise Mertens, Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Greetings!
Hello, we're back with another live blog as Elena Rybakina takes on Elise Mertens in the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles third round. Stay tuned for live score updates and all the key moments from Court 1.