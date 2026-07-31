Pressure Mounts On Infantino After UEFA Intimidates FIFA Boycott As CONCACAF, AFC Reject Investment Proposal Plan

UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC have publicly opposed to Infantino's investment proposal.
UEFA stated that football is not a "commercial asset".
The proposal will remain as a major talking point ahead of FIFA's next presidential election.
The UEFA has proposed to boycott all the FIFA competitions including the FIFA World Cup after rejecting Gianni Infantino's private equity investment plan which suggests the selling of stakes in World Cup's commercial rights to a private equity backed venture.
The decision took place after a meeting which was held between UEFA along with other 55 member nations with the European governing body stating that "World Cup belongs to Football" and it's not an asset that should be commercialized in any way.
UEFA also criticized football's governing body for taking the decision without proper consultation with other member associations.
CONCACAF, AFC Join Hands With UEFA
The warning quickly turned in UEFA's favor after CONCACAF and AFC joined hands to oppose FIFA's investment plan.
Concacaf, whose members include 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico, expressed concerns over the lack of transparency, governance and the short deadline imposed on member associations.
The AFC echoed similar sentiments, calling for an urgent review of FIFA's decision-making process and standing in solidarity with UEFA and Concacaf.
What Is Infantino's Investment Proposal All About?
FIFA recently unveiled a proposal to sell a stake in FIFA forward enterprises (FFE) which is a commercial private based equity entity linked to hosting future FIFA tournaments and the deal was worth around $20 billion.
The investment is backed by Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, with FIFA claiming the agreement would significantly boost football development worldwide.
According to FIFA, every one of its 211 member associations could receive more than $80 million over the next decade if the proposal is approved.
A majority vote by FIFA's member associations is required, with the governing body setting September 19 as the deadline for approval.
Europe's Direct Warning For FIFA Boycott
UEFA warned FIFA that it won't allow the European nations to participate in FIFA competitions in the future if the deal gets closed.
This means that most of the top tier footballing nations which include the likes of Spain, Portugal, England, France etc. won't be a part of future FIFA competitions leading to one of the biggest governance crisis in world football.
The dead end also raised concerns over the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 which is to be held in Brazil and nations wouldn't want themselves to get caught in a political dispute like this.
FIFA Defends It's Proposal
FIFA, however defends it's proposal stating that it's not "selling football" by any means and blaming various media platforms for misunderstanding the impact of this proposal.
However, with UEFA, Concacaf and the AFC publicly opposing the move, pressure continues to mount on Infantino ahead of FIFA's next presidential election cycle, where the proposal is expected to remain a major talking point.