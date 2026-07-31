Gemini August 2026 Horoscope: Academic Success, Career Recognition, Financial Gains, Fulfilling Love & Health Care

On the other hand, the advantage will be that your reputation will improve, and you will be sought after in the workplace. In addition to that, you can be given the chance to go internationally for work. Your ability to travel from one state to another is another possibility. It will be possible for businesspeople to experience a significant increase in profits from their operations. For the duration of the month, Jupiter, the lord of the seventh house, will remain in the second house, which is a sign that the business will make progress and that there will be favourable financial gains. In particular, those who are involved in ancestral companies may gain. On the other hand, because Mars and Saturn are positioned in the seventh house, you and your business partner may have different points of view on certain issues. It is of utmost importance that you resolve any disagreements in a timely manner in order to ensure the success of your enterprise.