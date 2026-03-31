Gemini April 2026 Horoscope: Learning Opportunities, Career Focus, Financial Gains And Relationship Harmony

Having said that, Saturn will spend a lot of time with Mars, which rules the sixth house. As a result, please exercise extreme caution when using motor vehicles, etc. Assume as much physical labour as your body is capable of handling. You should not try to do more than you can physically handle. Following these simple guidelines will help you stay healthy. The Sun, the health-promoting planet, will be in a favourable position most of the time. This is the Sun's way of saying that taking care of the other planets will also keep them beneficial to your health. So, it appears that your health should be fine this month, but there's no guarantee that it will stay that way unless you take some measures. This bodes well for your health, as long as you remember to take certain measures.