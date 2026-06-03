Suryakumar Yadav Set To Lose India T20 Captaincy And Place In Team - Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Couple of months after winning the T20 World Cup at home, Suryakumar Yadav is set to lose his captaincy and place in team owing to poor form and the age factor

BCCIs big call on Suryakumar Yadavs future
BCCI is set to remove Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain, place is team in danger as well. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav to be removed as India's T20I captain, set to lose place in team as well

  • According to multiple reports, BCCI has taken the decision in accordance with the selection committee and team management

  • Under his captaincy Suryakumar Yadav led to India to T20 World Cup and Asia Cup title

The Indian selectors have reportedly taken a massive call on India's incumbent T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, as he is set to be removed from the leadership role and is also unlikely to find a place in the team for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

The decision comes just a couple of months after the 35-year-old led India to a successful T20 World Cup campaign on home soil. According to multiple reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken this decision after consultation with the selection committee and the team management.

A BCCI official privy to the news told the media that the Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has decided to take the T20I team with a new captain for the new cycle. Though the Indian team had a really successful time under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, given his recent form and keeping the future in mind, it's better to go with a new captain.

“The selection committee, BCCI and team management, in consultation with coach Gautam Gambhir, have decided that India should go with a new skipper from here on. Under Surya’s captaincy, the team did win the T20 World Cup but keeping his form and future in mind, they felt it’s time to move on,” a top BCCI official said as reported in multiple reports .

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“He won’t be considered for selection, and the decision will be conveyed to Surya soon,” the official added.

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