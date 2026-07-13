IND-W Vs ENG-W, One-Off Test: Women In Blue's Historic Lord's Triumph - Records, Milestones And Key Numbers

It was a complete team effort by the Indian women's team, as acknowledged by the skipper after the match. The hosts never looked in the match right from Day 2, where they were bundled out for 170 in response to India's first innings score of 285, thus conceding a significant lead of 115 runs on which the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side capitalized well to bat England out of the match by posting a fourth innings target of 457 runs.