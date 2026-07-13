West Indies Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI: Preview, When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head And Squads

After losing the first match in a one-sided manner, New Zealand will be vying to make a comeback as they face the West Indies in the 2nd One Day International at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on Tuesday, July 14.
West Indies are leading the five-match series by 1-0, after cruising past the Kiwis by 7 wickets in the first ODI at the same venue.
Keacy Carty and skipper Shai Hope stitched a 131-run stand for the third wicket to guide their team home in the pursuit of the 268-run target set by New Zealand.
Carty played a watchful yet match-winning knock of 95 runs off 112 balls to ensure that the Black Caps don't get a sniff in the match via a breakthrough in the middle overs. The 29-year-old batter hit ten fours and two sixes during the course of his innings. However, a 5th ODI century eluded him, and an all-rounder got him caught five runs short of his ton.
Keacy was well-complemented by Shai Hope, who smashed an unbeaten 87 off 92 balls and ensured to take his team home, hitting four boundaries and equal number of sixes in the meantime.
Earlier, New Zealand got off to a solid start, but apart from Daryl Mitchell, who played a knock of 65 runs, no other player could convert the starts into something meaningful as the Black Caps got wrapped up at 267 with a ball to spare.
Alzarri Joseph was the pick of the bowlers, scalping four Kiwi batters, and played a crucial role in ripping through New Zealand's middle-order. Chinaman Vital Lawes supported Joseph well and sent three Kiwi batsmen back.
West Indies Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Head-To-Head
Matches: 72
New Zealand: 33
West Indies: 32
No Result/Tied: 7
West Indies Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Squads
West Indies: Shai Hope (Captain & wk), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Hay, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Nathan Smith, Will Young.
West Indies Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Streaming Details
The 2nd ODI between New Zealand and West Indies will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There match will not be televised in India. The live action will commence from 12 AM IST.