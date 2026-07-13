West Indies Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI: Preview, When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head And Squads

Carty played a watchful yet match-winning knock of 95 runs off 112 balls to ensure that the Black Caps don't get a sniff in the match via a breakthrough in the middle overs. The 29-year-old batter hit ten fours and two sixes during the course of his innings. However, a 5th ODI century eluded him, and an all-rounder got him caught five runs short of his ton.