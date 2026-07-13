VAR In The Spotlight: Investigating Claims Of Favoritism For Lionel Messi's Argentina At The FIFA World Cup 2026

VAR controversies have dominated the World Cup 2026 narrative, sparking intense debates
Data reveals a clear divide, with teams like Argentina and Mexico benefiting significantly
As the tournament approaches its July 19 final, the debate continues over whether technology is helping or hindering the sport
The debate over the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) continues to intensify as the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its thrilling climax. With the semi-finalists now confirmed—Argentina, England, France, and Spain—the conversation has increasingly shifted toward the influence of technology on the game's outcome.
Social media chatter frequently targets Argentina, with critics suggesting that the defending champions receive "protected" status from referees. Much of this frustration stems from high-profile incidents, such as the disallowed goal for Egypt in the Round of 16 and a controversial "mistaken identity" red card issued to Switzerland’s Breel Embolo in the quarter-finals.
Further skepticism surrounds other matches; for instance, many believed Lionel Messi should have been sent off for a dangerous studs-up challenge against Algeria, yet he received no card.
However, data compiled by Northeastern Global News regarding VAR intervention rates (up to the Round of 16) provides a more measured perspective.
In the data analysis by them, which covered the tournament up to the Round of 16, Argentina ranks as the second-highest beneficiary of VAR decisions. Notably, Argentina did not have a single VAR call go against them during this entire period.
Mexico, one of the tournament's co-hosts, holds the top spot on that same list, having received the most favorable treatment from the technology. Like Argentina, Mexico’s journey through the knockout stage was marked by zero VAR interventions working against them.
Top Five Beneficiaries Of VAR In FIFA World Cup 2026
VAR Intervention Rate per 100 Fouls (World Cup 2026: Group Stage through Round of 16):
Mexico: In team's favour: 7.8 | Against team: 0.0
Argentina: In team's favour: 6.7 | Against team: 0.0
Portugal: In team's favour: 4.6 | Against team: 0.0
New Zealand: In team's favour: 4.2 | Against team: 0.0
Saudi Arabia: In team's favour: 3.6 | Against team: 0.0
Croatia has been the most negatively affected team by VAR during this tournament. As the data shows, the 2018 World Cup finalists have yet to see a single VAR decision go in their favor.
Top Five Negatively Impacted Teams By VAR In FIFA World Cup 2026
VAR Intervention Rate per 100 Fouls (World Cup 2026: Group Stage through Round of 16):
Croatia: In team's favour: 0.0 | Against team: 6.5
Iran: In team's favour: 0.0 | Against team: 5.4
Qatar: In team's favour: 0.0 | Against team: 5.1
Germany: In team's favour: 0.0 | Against team: 4.0
England: In team's favour: 0.0 | Against team: 3.5
As the tournament moves toward the final on July 19, these statistics will remain a focal point for fans questioning whether VAR is truly achieving the neutrality it promises. Whether viewed as a technological necessity or an unnecessary intrusion, the presence of VAR has undeniably become a central character during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
VAR Controversy: What Does FIFA Say?
While critics argue these incidents demonstrate a pattern of protection for Lionel Messi and his team, FIFA has consistently defended the integrity of its officials.
Much of the controversy traces back to the distinction between factual calls (like offsides, where technology is precise to the millimeter) and subjective ones (like fouls, which VAR only intervenes on if there is a "clear and obvious error").
It is not just Argentina's opponents who are aggrieved. Other high-profile nations, including England, Germany, and Iran, have faced controversial VAR decisions that went against them during the group and knockout stages, indicating that the technology's application has been a universal point of contention rather than a targeted effort to favor one side.
VAR Controversy: Clarification And Criticism
FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina has staunchly defended the integrity and independence of match officials amid the controversies surrounding the World Cup 2026. Speaking after the completion of the Round of 16, Collina dismissed allegations of external influence or bias, asserting that FIFA’s refereeing department operates with complete impartiality and that no one, including the FIFA President, can influence match officials.
He acknowledged that while some decisions in the fast-paced tournament may not go as expected, referees make honest, evidence-based decisions according to the Laws of the Game. Collina emphasized that while constructive debate is part of football, "unfounded allegations" of corruption or rigging are unacceptable, as they can incite threats against officials and their families.
Players and coaches, however, have expressed significant frustration, with many feeling that VAR has negatively impacted the game's emotional flow. For instance, former Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić was highly critical after his team was eliminated, arguing that stringent VAR reviews "kill the emotions" and the joy of football.
Following Egypt's controversial 3-2 loss to Argentina, Egyptian player Mostafa Ziko publicly labeled the officiating "clear injustice," even suggesting the tournament felt "rigged" against them.
Additionally, punditry and social media have been flooded with reactions from players and fans alike, such as Wayne Rooney, who famously fumed over a marginal offside call that denied Colombia a goal, highlighting a growing divide over whether the precision of modern technology has come at the expense of the sport's spirit.
FIFA's Action In Response
To ensure match continuity and prevent technical breakdowns, FIFA has introduced on-site VAR support for the final stages of the World Cup 2026. Starting with the France–Morocco quarterfinal, both a primary and reserve VAR official have been stationed directly at the stadium.
While the central hub in Dallas remains the main decision-making center, these on-site officials are now prepared to instantly take over the review process if communication with the hub fails, safeguarding the tournament against technical interruptions.