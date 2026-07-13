IND-W Vs ENG-W Highlights, One-Off Test Day 4: India Thrash England By 270 Runs To Register A Historic Victory

India Women Vs England Women Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back to our live coverage of India Women Vs England Women, One-Off Test Day 4 at Lord's. Stay tuned for live updates as Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone resume England's second innings at 130/6, with the hosts still needing 327 runs to chase down a daunting 457-run target. India, meanwhile, are just four wickets away from sealing a historic victory.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Streaming Info
The India Women vs England Women one-off Test will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. Fans can also watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: IND-W On Verge Of A Famous Win
The match is completely under the grip of the Indian women as England need a staggering 327 runs to win on the final day with only 4 wickets in hand. India gained a significant 115-run lead in the first innings after bundling England for just 170 in the 1st innings in response to 285. The Women in Blue built on the lead on the back of a scintillating ton by Yastika Bhatia, who became the first female centurion to get her name on the honors board. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh also chipped in valuable fifties to put on a massive 457-run target for England in the 4th innings. The hosts crumbled in front of such a massive target and were left reeling at 130/6 at the end of Day 4.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Master Blaster Is Here!
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is at the Lord's today for the final day of the one-off Test. A day when the Indian women is on the verge of creating history, the presence of Master Blaster has made the occasion even more special.
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Play Starts
Sneh Rana started the day for India with a maiden over. Half-centurion Amy Jones is batting well-set on 52, while bowling all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone is on 1. Both batter have a tall task of batting the entire day at their hands, if they want to save this match.
ENG-W 130/6 (41)
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: 7th Down
Wicket! That's a big wicket in the context of the game as Sneh Rana dismisses the last recognised batter Amy Jones to get the 7th English wicket. It was a drag down delivery and Jones had the chance to hit it anywhere in the park but she could only manage to hit it into the hands of Shafali Verma.
ENG 142/7 (46)
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: 8th Down
Bowed! Deepti Sharma cleans up Issy Wong as India send the eighth English batter back in the hut. The delivery was tossed up and drifted in, tempting Wong into a forward defence. It went straight on without turning, beat the outside edge, and crashed into the off stump. India are now just two wickets away.
ENG 157/8 (53)
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: Last-Wicket Stand
Deepti Sharma castled Lauren Bell to give India their 9th wicket. However, the wicket stand between Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Filer has added to the frustration of the Indian team. Filler hasn't opened her account yet; meanwhile, Eccelstone has done all the scoring to bring up her half-century. While England need 271 runs more to win, it's only a matter of time before India breaks the stand to register a memorable win.
ENG 186/9 (62)
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: IND-W Win
Bowled! Sneh Rana cleans up Sophie Ecclestone's vigil by knocking her off with a snorter. With this England are all out for 186 and India register a momentous 270-run win in the first-ever women's Test match played at the Lord's Cricket Ground. It was a complete team effort by the Indian team, where the batters and bowlers worked in sync to win a memorable test match at the mecca of cricket.
ENG 186 (74.5)
India Women Vs England Women Live Score, One-Off Test Day 4: That's A Wrap!
That's a wrap! That's a wrap from our end, we'll be back soon with another blog, until then, bye bye.