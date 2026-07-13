IND-W Vs ENG-W Highlights, One-Off Test Day 4: India Thrash England By 270 Runs To Register A Historic Victory

The match is completely under the grip of the Indian women as England need a staggering 327 runs to win on the final day with only 4 wickets in hand. India gained a significant 115-run lead in the first innings after bundling England for just 170 in the 1st innings in response to 285. The Women in Blue built on the lead on the back of a scintillating ton by Yastika Bhatia, who became the first female centurion to get her name on the honors board. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh also chipped in valuable fifties to put on a massive 457-run target for England in the 4th innings. The hosts crumbled in front of such a massive target and were left reeling at 130/6 at the end of Day 4.