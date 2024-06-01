  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. smriti mandhana
images

Name: Smriti Shriniwas Mandhana

Born: 18 Julu 1996, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Smriti Shriniwas Mandhana, is an Indian cricketer renowned for her contributions to the Indian women's national team. Mandhana is associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League (WPL). At the domestic level, she competes for the Maharashtra cricket team.

At nine, she joined Maharashtra's Under-15 team, progressing to the Under-19s at eleven. Her family plays pivotal roles in her cricketing pursuits, with her father overseeing her training, her mother managing her diet and attire, and her brother assisting with practice sessions.

In October 2013, Smriti Mandhana achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first Indian woman to score a double-hundred in a one-day game. Representing Maharashtra against Gujarat, she recorded an unbeaten 224 off 150 balls in the West Zone Under-19 Tournament at the Alembic Cricket Ground in Vadodara. During the 2016 Women's Challenger Trophy, Mandhana displayed consistent performance, scoring three half-centuries for India Red in as many games. She played a crucial role in India Red's victory in the final against India Blue, contributing an unbeaten 62 off 82 balls and emerging as the tournament's top-scorer with 192 runs.

In September 2016, she secured a one-year deal with Brisbane Heat for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, becoming one of the first two Indians to join the League. However, her tournament was cut short due to injury after scoring 89 runs in 12 innings.Mandhana made history in June 2018 by signing for Kia Super League champions Western Storm, becoming the first Indian to feature in the league. Subsequently, she joined Hobart Hurricanes for the 2018–19 Women's Big Bash League season.

In 2021, Mandhana was drafted by Southern Brave for The Hundred's inaugural season, where she played seven games before departing for India's tour of Australia. Later, she joined Sydney Thunder's squad for the 2021-22 Women's Big Bash League season, where she achieved another milestone by scoring a century, equaling the tournament's highest-ever score.Continuing her association with Southern Brave, Mandhana was retained for the 2022 edition of The Hundred.In the inaugural Women's Premier League auction in February 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore acquired Mandhana for ₹3.4 crores and appointed her as the team's captain. Leading from the front, she guided RCB to their maiden WPL title in 2024, finishing as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer.

Smriti Mandhana debuted in Test cricket in August 2014 against England at Wormsley Park. She contributed to her team's victory by scoring 22 and 51 in her first and second innings, respectively. In the latter innings, she partnered with Thirush Kamini in an opening-wicket stand of 76 runs, chasing a target of 182.During India's tour of Australia in 2016, Mandhana registered her maiden international hundred (102 off 109 balls) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, albeit in a losing effort. She was the sole Indian player selected for the ICC Women's Team of the Year 2016.

Mandhana returned to the team for the 2017 World Cup after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture sustained during the WBBL. She began the tournament with a crucial 90 against England, earning the player of the match award. Later, she scored another hundred against West Indies. Although Mandhana's efforts helped India reach the final of the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup, the team narrowly lost to England. She set a record for the fastest fifty in Women's T20Is, achieving it in just 24 balls against New Zealand in February 2019. Additionally, she impressed in other formats, including a half-century against Australia in the 2017–18 India Women's Tri-Nation Series.

In October 2018, she joined India's squad for the Women's World Twenty20 tournament in the West Indies. Before the event, she was hailed as the team's standout player. During the tournament, she became the third Indian cricketer to amass 1,000 runs in WT20I matches. That year, she topped the run charts in WODIs, accumulating 669 runs at an average of 66.90. As a result, she was honored as the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year.

In February 2019, she was appointed captain of India's Women's T20I squad for the series against England. Leading the team at just 22 years and 229 days old, she took over from Harmanpreet Kaur due to an ankle injury. In May 2019, she was named International Woman Cricketer of the Year at the CEAT International Cricket Awards. Later that year, during a series against West Indies, she became the third-fastest cricketer to reach 2,000 runs in WODIs, achieving the milestone in her 51st innings.

In January 2020, she was selected for India's squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia. In May 2021, she earned a spot in India's Test squad for a one-off match against England, and in August 2021, she was included in the Test squad for a match against Australia. In that game, she notched her maiden Test century, becoming the first Indian female cricketer to achieve this feat in both ODIs and Tests in Australia. In January 2022, she was named in India's squad for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Additionally, in July 2022, she was appointed vice-captain of India's team for the cricket tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Finally, she clinched a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Smriti has played 6 test matches and scored 480 runs. In ODIs, she has played 82 games and scored a total of 3242 runs. In T20Is she has played 128 games and scored 3104 runs.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: England Women Take Three Early Wickets, New Zealand On Back Foot
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18