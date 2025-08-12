Deepti Sharma Climbs To Second In ICC T20I Bowling Rankings; Smriti Mandhana Slips

Sharma's recent form also saw her promoted to No. 6 in the first One Day International (ODI) against England. The match saw India at 127 for 4 in the 28th over, with a high required rate’. Sharma responded with an unbeaten 62 runs from 64 balls, forging crucial partnerships. She partnered Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 48 off 54 balls, and Amanjot Kaur, who made 20 not out off 14 balls. Her efforts helped India seal a four-wicket win with 10 balls to spare. India ultimately won the series.