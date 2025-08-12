Deepti Sharma Climbs To Second In ICC T20I Bowling Rankings; Smriti Mandhana Slips

Deepti Sharma now holds the joint second spot in the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings, sharing the position with Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal. Sharma has 732 rating points, placing her just four points behind Australia’s Annabel Sutherland

Outlook Sports Desk
File photo of India cricketers Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Deepti Sharma is now joint-second in ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings

  • Deepti Sharma form with the ball and bat has been on the rise in recent times

  • Smriti Mandhana slipped a spot to second place in T20I batting rankings

India’s Deepti Sharma has climbed to second position in the latest ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings. Star opener Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, slipped to second among batters in the 20-over format. Sharma now shares the second spot with Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal in the updated rankings, reflecting changes in global women’s cricket.

Deepti Sharma's Rise

Deepti Sharma now holds the joint second spot in the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings, sharing the position with Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal. Sharma has 732 rating points, placing her just four points behind Australia’s Annabel Sutherland, who secured the No. 1 ranking for the first time.

Sharma's recent form also saw her promoted to No. 6 in the first One Day International (ODI) against England. The match saw India at 127 for 4 in the 28th over, with a high required rate’. Sharma responded with an unbeaten 62 runs from 64 balls, forging crucial partnerships. She partnered Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 48 off 54 balls, and Amanjot Kaur, who made 20 not out off 14 balls. Her efforts helped India seal a four-wicket win with 10 balls to spare. India ultimately won the series.

ICC Rankings Latest Updates

Annabel Sutherland's rating points remained unchanged at 736. She has not featured in the shortest format since taking a four-wicket haul against New Zealand in March, yet her points held while other bowlers closer to the top dropped points 'across the last week'.

Sadia Iqbal lost her top spot after taking just three wickets in the series against Ireland, which Pakistan lost 1-2.

Deepti also held her third position in the T20I all-rounder’s list with 387 rating points. West Indies’ Hayley Matthews leads this category with 505 points, followed by New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr with 434 points.

Southpaw Smriti Mandhana slipped a spot to second place among batters with 728 rating points, now behind England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt (731). India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also jumped 10 places, currently ranking 11th.

