Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

Rashmika Mandanna’s Bhooma Devi, an English literature student still learning the vocabulary of love, is drawn into an affection she has never quite encountered. Her naivety is not framed as a flaw, but as a quality that is gradually appropriated by Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty), whose actions unsettle her sense of self and unwittingly set the stage for her eventual reclamation. The film positions Mandanna in deliberate contrast to the hyper-masculine arcs popularised by Animal (2023) and Kabir Singh (2019), the kind of films she’s herself worked in, opting instead for a narrative rooted in emotional accountability and personal restoration—a welcome shift that brings grounded journeys back into the mainstream.