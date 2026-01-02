Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra's Film Starts Off On A Promising Note

Ikkis started on a promising note, earning Rs 7 crore.
The positive reviews and strong word of mouth will help the movie in its collections in the coming days.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the war drama starred Agastya Nanda in the titular role.
Ikkis box office collection: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra starrer Ikkis hit the screens on January 1. Directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film received praise for being a 'sensitive, grounded and emotionally charged' war drama that prioritised human aspects and empathy rather than focusing on a hyper-nationalistic tone. Here's how much Ikkis earned on Day 1.
Ikkis box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, the film collected way more than the predictions. The war drama minted an estimated Rs 7 crore on Day 1.
It recorded an overall 31.94% occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy of 12.09% and increased during the afternoon shows with 35.29% occupancy, and further saw an upward trend during the evening with 46.77% footfall. The collection dropped during the night shows as it recorded a 33.62% occupancy rate.
About Ikkis
Ikkis chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, whose bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War is still remembered across borders. He was India’s youngest lieutenant who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.
The film has been backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock films, and written by Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti and Arijit Biswas.
Jaideep Ahlawat, Rahul Dev, Sikandar Kher, Vivaan Shah, Deepak Dobriyal, and Simar Bhatia round out the cast.
An excerpt of Outlook India review of Ikkis reads: "This film, despite its weighty subject, positions itself as a fantastic benchmark in 2026. Though uneven at times, it attempts a mature and responsible approach to war storytelling. Overall, Ikkis proves to be a fantastic palate cleanser to the nationalist drama genre, balancing the appetite for action with the very real human costs of war."