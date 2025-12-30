Ikkis Premiere: Sunny Deol, Salman Khan Turn Emotional, Rekha Pays Her Respects To Dharmendra With Folded Hands

Celebs at Ikkis premiere

Ikkis screening was indeed an emotional one for the Deols. Sunny Deol was seen turning emotional as he looked at Dharmendra's Ikkis poster and posed in front of it. Salman Khan also paused to gaze at the poster and appeared visibly moved while looking at it. Rekha, who turned heads in a banarasi saree, also stopped to look at Dharmendra's poster and paid her respects with folded hands. She also expressed love and admiration for Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya by giving a flying kiss to his poster at the premiere night.