Ikkis Premiere: Sunny Deol, Salman Khan Turn Emotional, Rekha Pays Her Respects To Dharmendra With Folded Hands

On Monday, a special premiere of Ikkis was held in Mumbai, attended by several prominent Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan, Rekha, the Deols, Genelia Deshmukh, and Riteish Deshmukh, among others.
Salman Khan paused to gaze at Dharmendra's Ikkis poster and looked visibly emotional.
Sunny Deol also posed in front of his father's poster at the event.
Ikkis, a special film for several reasons. First, it marks Agastya Nanda's first on-screen debut, where he plays the titular role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21. Second is, it's veteran star Dharmendra's swansong. The legend passed away on November 24.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Maddock Films, Ikkis is slated for release on January 1. On Monday, December 29, a special premiere of Ikkis was held in Mumbai, attended by several prominent Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others.
Ikkis screening was indeed an emotional one for the Deols. Sunny Deol was seen turning emotional as he looked at Dharmendra's Ikkis poster and posed in front of it. Salman Khan also paused to gaze at the poster and appeared visibly moved while looking at it. Rekha, who turned heads in a banarasi saree, also stopped to look at Dharmendra's poster and paid her respects with folded hands. She also expressed love and admiration for Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya by giving a flying kiss to his poster at the premiere night.
About Ikkis
Ikkis chronicles the story of Khetarpal, who was posthumously honoured with India's highest military recognition, the Param Vir Chakra, for his valour and dedication in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.
Dharmendra plays Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun Khetarpal’s father; Jaideep Ahlawat portrays a Pakistan Army officer, Brigadier Khwaja Mohammed Naseer; Rahul Dev is seen as Lieutenant Colonel (later Lieutenant General) Hanut Singh, MVC; and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia plays Agastya's on-screen love interest.