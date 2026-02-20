Salman Khan And His Family 'Displeased' Over Doctor's Public Statement On Salim Khan’s Health

Salman Khan and family are disappointed with Lilavati doctor's public statement on Salim Khan's health.
They have informed the authorities that any further details are not disclosed.
Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage.
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday (February 17). According to reports, he was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors confirmed that he was hospitalised after a sudden spike in blood pressure, and later confirmed that his condition is stable. The Khan family is disappointed with doctors sharing details about Salim Khan's health.
Salim Khan's family displeased with doctors
A report in Variety India states that Salman Khan and his family have asked the hospital authorities not to divulge any details regarding Salim Khan's health. A source close to the family told the portal, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers.”
“Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed,” the source added.
“It is understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is a confidential matter. The family wants to avoid any unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition,” the insider said further.
What doctors said about Salim Khan's health
Salim Khan was put on a ventilator to ensure his health didn't deteriorate. Reportedly, the doctors had said, “He was having jerks, and his blood pressure was high. We treated him. We had to put him on a ventilator so that his condition does not worsen. It wasn’t because he was critical. We conducted the required investigations. Today, we performed a small procedure on him. The procedure is called DSA (digital subtraction angiography).”
A doctor had earlier said that Salim Khan suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday morning.
Following Salim Khan's hospitalisation, the entire Khan clan, including Salman, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira, sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, visited their ailing father. Javed Akhtar and Aamir Khan, among others, were also spotted at the hospital.