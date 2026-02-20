Salman Khan And His Family 'Displeased' Over Doctor's Public Statement On Salim Khan’s Health

What doctors said about Salim Khan's health

Salim Khan was put on a ventilator to ensure his health didn't deteriorate. Reportedly, the doctors had said, “He was having jerks, and his blood pressure was high. We treated him. We had to put him on a ventilator so that his condition does not worsen. It wasn’t because he was critical. We conducted the required investigations. Today, we performed a small procedure on him. The procedure is called DSA (digital subtraction angiography).”