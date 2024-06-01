Salman Khan, a Bollywood icon born in Indore, India, is not just an actor but also a renowned producer and television personality, often referred to as the "Bhai" of Bollywood. While he debuted in "Biwi Ho Toh Aisi," it was his leading role in "Maine Pyaar Kiya" that catapulted him to stardom, earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Throughout his prolific career, Salman Khan has delivered numerous box office hits like "Hum Saath-Saath Hai," "Ek Tha Tiger," and the "Dabangg" series. Beyond acting, he is celebrated for his philanthropic work through "Being Human" and as the host of the popular reality show "Big Boss." Despite occasional controversies, Salman remains a beloved figure in the Indian Entertainment Industry, admired for his larger-than-life persona. With a charismatic on-screen presence developed over three decades, he has created a unique identity resonating with audiences of all ages. Salman Khan continues to be one of the most influential and beloved figures in India.