Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's Film Surpasses Salman Khan's Sikandar Lifetime Haul In India

Housefull 5 that released on June 6, had a promising start, despite mixed reviews. On Day 2 and Day 3, the comedy film witnessed a significant growth, but the collections saw a decline since Day 4. However, the Akshay Kumar-led film crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.
Housefull 5 box office collection in India
Housefull 5 earned Rs 8 crore (early estimates) net in India on Wednesday, taking the total collection to Rs 119.75 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk. But as per the makers, the film's total net collection in six days is Rs 126.08 crore.
It had an overall 13.78% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. Night shows had the maximum occupancy of 17.87% and morning shows recorded minimum footfall of 7.24%. Afternoon and evening shows had occupancy of 15.42% and 14.60%, respectively.
Housefull 5 has now become the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 in India. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan's Sikandar, which reportedly made a net collection of Rs 110.3 crore in India.
Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection
Housefull 5 has made Rs 178.09 crore in five days, and it is likely to cross the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide this week itself. It is Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film of the year, beating Sky Force (Rs 168 crore) and Kesari Chapter 2 ( Rs 144 crore).
Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani has reacted to the criticism the film has faced due to the sexism in the plot. Tarun told News18 Showsha, "It means that they’re watching it with a certain eye and sensibility. You can scrutinise it. That’s fine. You’ve paid money to watch it and so, you get to have an opinion on my film. It’s not a placid film about which you don’t care or have an opinion. For those who’re calling it out, I want to say that it’s your choice of seeing and focusing on that aspect of the film."
Housefull 5 has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Soundarya Sharma, and Ranjeet.