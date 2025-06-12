Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's Film Surpasses Salman Khan's Sikandar Lifetime Haul In India

Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani has reacted to the criticism the film has faced due to the sexism in the plot. Tarun told News18 Showsha, "It means that they’re watching it with a certain eye and sensibility. You can scrutinise it. That’s fine. You’ve paid money to watch it and so, you get to have an opinion on my film. It’s not a placid film about which you don’t care or have an opinion. For those who’re calling it out, I want to say that it’s your choice of seeing and focusing on that aspect of the film."