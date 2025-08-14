CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Announced Soon

Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams conducted by Chhattisgarh Board can now check Class 10 and Class 12 results on the official website.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Announced Soon
info_icon

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the Chhattisgarh compartment results 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 shortly. Students who appeared for the supplementary or second main examinations will soon be able to check their scores online. The results will be released for candidates who could not pass one or more subjects in the main board examinations held earlier this year.

The Chhattisgarh supplementary exam results 2025 will include updated marksheets for all eligible students. To access their scores, students will need to provide their roll numbers on the official result portal once the link becomes active.

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025

The Chhattisgarh compartment results 2025 class 10 and Chhattisgarh compartment results 2025 class 12 will be made available in online mode. The supplementary exams for Class 10 were held between July 9 and July 21, 2025, while the Class 12 exams took place from July 8 to July 22, 2025.

Once declared, the result will show subject-wise marks, total score, division, and overall result status. Students are advised to review all details carefully and contact their schools immediately in case of any errors.

null - null
UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Released – Check Next Steps Here

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

How to check the CGBSE 10th supplementary result 2025?

To know how to check the CGBSE 10th supplementary result 2025, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official CGBSE website.

  2. Click on the link for “High School Second Main Supplementary Exam Result 2025.”

  3. Enter your roll number in the login field.

  4. Submit the details to view your result.

  5. Download and print the marksheet for records.

How to check the CGBSE 12th supplementary result 2025?

To check the Chhattisgarh compartment results 2025 class 12, students can:

  1. Go to the official CGBSE portal.

  2. Select the link for “Higher Secondary Second Main Supplementary Exam Result 2025.”

  3. Provide your roll number and click submit.

  4. View and download the result for future use.

null - null
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today: Check List, Reporting Dates

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025: Official website

The Chhattisgarh supplementary exam results 2025 will be released on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in. Students should ensure they have a stable internet connection and the correct roll number to avoid issues while downloading the marksheet.

Once the results are out, students can use them for further admission processes or other academic requirements without delay.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son