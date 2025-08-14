CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Announced Soon

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the Chhattisgarh compartment results 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 shortly. Students who appeared for the supplementary or second main examinations will soon be able to check their scores online. The results will be released for candidates who could not pass one or more subjects in the main board examinations held earlier this year.
The Chhattisgarh supplementary exam results 2025 will include updated marksheets for all eligible students. To access their scores, students will need to provide their roll numbers on the official result portal once the link becomes active.
CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
The Chhattisgarh compartment results 2025 class 10 and Chhattisgarh compartment results 2025 class 12 will be made available in online mode. The supplementary exams for Class 10 were held between July 9 and July 21, 2025, while the Class 12 exams took place from July 8 to July 22, 2025.
Once declared, the result will show subject-wise marks, total score, division, and overall result status. Students are advised to review all details carefully and contact their schools immediately in case of any errors.
How to check the CGBSE 10th supplementary result 2025?
To know how to check the CGBSE 10th supplementary result 2025, follow these steps:
Visit the official CGBSE website.
Click on the link for “High School Second Main Supplementary Exam Result 2025.”
Enter your roll number in the login field.
Submit the details to view your result.
Download and print the marksheet for records.
How to check the CGBSE 12th supplementary result 2025?
To check the Chhattisgarh compartment results 2025 class 12, students can:
Go to the official CGBSE portal.
Select the link for “Higher Secondary Second Main Supplementary Exam Result 2025.”
Provide your roll number and click submit.
View and download the result for future use.
CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025: Official website
The Chhattisgarh supplementary exam results 2025 will be released on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in. Students should ensure they have a stable internet connection and the correct roll number to avoid issues while downloading the marksheet.
Once the results are out, students can use them for further admission processes or other academic requirements without delay.