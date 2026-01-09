Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

But we seemed to be in a land without women! We knew the chador, Mohammedan women’s all-enveloping drapery, which has little in common with romantic notions of Oriental princesses’ wispy veils. It hugs the head, perforated at the face in a sort of grille, then falls to the ground in voluminous folds, barely revealing the embroidered tips and worn-down heels of the slippers. We saw these muffled, formless figures darting shyly down the lanes of the bazaar and knew they were the wives of the proud, free-striding Afghans with their love of company and jovial conversation who spent half the day lounging in the teahouse and at the bazaar. But there was little humanity in these ghostly apparitions. Were they girls, mothers, crones, were they young or old, happy or sad, beautiful or ugly? How did they live, what occupied them, who received their sympathy, their love or their hate? In Turkey and in Iran, we had seen schoolgirls, girl scouts, students, working women and ones active in social causes, already helping to shape the face of their nation, already an integral part of its life. We knew that the young King Amanullah, upon returning from a trip to Europe, had instituted hasty reforms in Afghanistan, attempting to follow Turkey’s example in particular. He had moved too quickly. More than anything else he was reproached for emancipating women. For a few weeks the chador had fallen in the capital of Kabul; then the revolution broke out, women returned to the harem, to their strictly cloistered domestic life, and from then on they could not show themselves on the street without a veil.