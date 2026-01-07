Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From Flying Yoginis, By Irwin Allan Sealy

Magic is lay intransigence in the face of priestcraft. A little tradition of ghosts and hobgoblins, yakshis and yakshas has always survived beside the great faiths, tugging them back into line from time to time. The appearance of the yogini has been linked with tantric practices about the middle of the first millennium, when gods were beginning to petrify in every sense. Rituals aimed at allowing the devotee to experience godhead in her own way transgressed the norms of orthodox piety. Tantrism is commonly perceived as a debased version of higher forms of worship, yet for the fifth‑century scholar Panini, tantra is the loom on which a person weaves himself or herself. A thousand years later, the poet‑saint Kabir speaks to the hearts of ordinary persons hungry for unmediated access to God. Poem after poem upends fixed notions of the Indian personality as a construct eternally embedded in family and tradition. “Take your fate in your own hands,” Kabir urges, mocking godmen of every stripe. It is an old and inward voice, another of those recusant folkways a jobbing priest would gladly expunge. The yogini and the tantric join with the poet in flouting orthodoxy, their rites conducted in obscure crannies of the sacred. But the rebel takes a risk. Many of the surviving yogini statues come to us vandalized. The lopped‑off arms and legs and heads were once attributed to invading idol‑breakers, but scholars now think the vandals may have been nearer neighbours on the rampage. In their deliberate defiance of Brahminic lore, these do‑it‑yourself amateurs invited the wrath of the powerful. The revenge of clerics is as sudden as their memory is long.