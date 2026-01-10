Book Review: 'To Cut A Long Story Short' Is A Brave And Delightful Caper Of Imagination

‘To Cut A Long Story Short’ achieves a rare feat of making nuances, history and creative liberty equally accessible to the readers as it is to the author. The world of yore draws the reader in as much as the present and it is in Sen’s ability to weave the personal into fiction does one find the answer. With a story like the 'Source Code' Sen drifts back to his familiar worlds, here, of banking, harnessing parlance which might not appeal the reader immediately, but as one takes on the journey with the characters, their anxieties, their emotional moorings, and most important, the setting, there is a shared sense of understanding of the world. Sen, very efficiently, moves beyond linearity to plant context and root the characters in the literary present and the past, ensuring the reader’s investment. His ability to switch between the first-person and the third-person speaks of his ability as a narrative observer and also as an active social participant.