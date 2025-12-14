Book Review: Katie Kitamura’s Audition Blurs Reality, Identity, And Desire

Audition’s structural bifurcation deepens the unfamiliarity ripping among known people. A tilt of the prism throws up fresh angles. The two disparate sections play out like probabilities built around the son. The trio keeps changing its configuration. We expect the narrator-Xavier equation to head in a certain direction, before Kitamura exacts an audacious flip. It’s a leap that could snap a lesser novel, but Kitamura wields a tight, chilly control over the reins. Xavier’s presumption of him being her son actually gets enshrined in the novel’s second half. It becomes the bulwark. Abruptly, he morphs into her son. Expect no logical glue here. The switch is shrouded in naturally persuasive fluidity. However, the narrator remains a distant mother. It’s Tomas who’s more visibly enthused when Xavier proposes staying with them. He welcomes his son but also becomes servile to him. Tomas makes every fleeting wish of Xavier his command. The situation becomes more peculiar when Xavier’s girlfriend, Hana, also moves in. Rifts between the narrator and her husband grow. The discord intensifies.