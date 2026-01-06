Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

Since he is currently in Rajkot, representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mohammed Shami could not attend. He reportedly requested the Election Commission for new dates, and accordingly, his hearing has been rescheduled between January 9 and 11

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report
File photo of India seamer Mohammed Shami. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary
  • Mohammed Shami is a voter of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward 93 in Rashbehari constituency

  • West Bengal chief electoral officer reportedly said enumeration form was incorrectly filled out by the cricketer and his brother

  • Shami, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, has been living in Kolkata for several years due to his cricket career

Out-of-favour India seamer Mohammed Shami was reportedly asked to appear for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification hearing in Kolkata on Monday (January 5, 2026).

Shami was called for the hearing along with his brother Mohammed Kaif at a school in Jadavpur, but the cricketer could not attend as he is currently in Rajkot, representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a PTI report quoted officials as saying. He requested the Election Commission for new dates, and accordingly, his hearing has been rescheduled between January 9 and 11, the officials added.

People search for their names in the draft voter list after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Publishes Draft Electoral Roll After SIR, 2.89 Crore Names Excluded

BY Outlook News Desk

The fast bowler is a voter of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward 93, which is a part of the Rashbehari constituency. "The Enumeration Form was incorrectly filled out by the cricketer and his brother, because of which they were called for the hearing," the report quoted an official at the office of the West Bengal chief electoral officer as saying.

Shami, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, has been living in Kolkata for several years due to his cricket career. He relocated to the city at a young age. He later came under the guidance of former Bengal Ranji skipper Sambaran Bandyopadhyay and earned a spot in the state's under-22 team.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
