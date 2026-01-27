Protest March Held In Kolkata Over People’s ‘Harassment’ During Bengal SIR

est Bengal State Jamiat-e-Ulama President Siddiqullah Chowdhury with other members during a protest march against the alleged harassment and "logical discrepancies" in the ongoing SIR exercise in the state, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 Photo: Manvender Vashist Lav

est Bengal State Jamiat-e-Ulama President Siddiqullah Chowdhury with other members during a protest march against the alleged harassment and "logical discrepancies" in the ongoing SIR exercise in the state, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 Photo: Manvender Vashist Lav