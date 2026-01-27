Protest March Held In Kolkata Over People’s ‘Harassment’ During Bengal SIR

A protest march was held in Kolkata alleging harassment of citizens during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
A protest march was held in Kolkata on Tuesday alleging harassment of people during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in West Bengal. The march was organised by members of civil rights groups and opposition party supporters, who claimed that ordinary citizens were being subjected to unnecessary questioning and intimidation during the verification process.
Protesters assembled in central Kolkata and marched towards key administrative areas, raising slogans and carrying placards demanding transparency and accountability in the SIR process. They alleged that officials involved in the revision exercise were harassing residents, particularly those from marginalised communities, in the name of verification.
According to the protesters, several residents have complained of repeated visits by officials, demands for excessive documentation, and threats of deletion of names from the electoral rolls. They claimed that such actions were creating fear among voters and could potentially disenfranchise eligible citizens ahead of upcoming elections.
“People are being treated like suspects instead of voters,” said one protester, alleging that the revision exercise was being conducted in an arbitrary manner. Organisers of the march demanded that the Election Commission ensure that the SIR process is carried out in a fair and respectful way, without causing inconvenience to the public.
Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order during the march. Traffic movement in some parts of the city was briefly affected, though no major untoward incident was reported.
Officials, however, have maintained that the Special Intensive Revision is a routine exercise aimed at updating electoral rolls and ensuring accuracy. They have denied allegations of harassment, stating that field officials have been instructed to follow established guidelines and respect citizens’ rights during verification.
The situation continues to draw political attention, with opposition parties accusing the authorities of misusing the revision process, while the administration has reiterated that the exercise is being conducted in accordance with legal procedures.