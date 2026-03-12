Orlando 128-122 Cleveland, NBA: Desmond Bane Stars In Magic's Win Over Cavaliers

Desmond Bane had a 3-pointer and two free throws in the final 17.4 seconds to cap a 35-point night and help the Orlando Magic hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-122 in the NBA on Thursday (March 12, 2026) for their fifth straight victory. Paolo Banchero added 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Magic. Tristan da Silva scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. James Harden had 30 points and eights assists for Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell added 25 points, hitting a 3-pointer that brought the Cavaliers within two after Orlando led by 13 midway through the fourth quarter. Bane countered with a 3-pointer as he was falling out of bounds with 17.4 seconds left, then added two free throws with eight seconds remaining.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
NBA: Orlando Magic Vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, and forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrate with guard Desmond Bane (3) after Bane made a 3-point shot in the closing moments of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
1/9
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts after sinking a 3-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA Basketball Game: Orlando Magic Vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson, left, goes between Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) and forward Noah Penda during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA Basketball Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, left, passes the ball past Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA Basketball: Orlando Magic Vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, tries to get to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA 2025-26: Orlando Magic Vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder, right, gets tripped up as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, left, drives past him during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA 2025-26: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard, right, passes the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Basketball: Orlando Magic Vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) makes a shot as he gets between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, left, and center Evan Mobley during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia, Kolkata Test 2001: How Well Do You Remember That Epic Eden Gardens Day 4 Play

  2. Blessing Muzarabani Joins KKR: PCB To Take Legal Action Against Zimbabwean For Breaching PSL Contract - Report

  3. Bangladesh-Pakistan Controversy: Salman Ali Agha Gives His Account

  4. MS Dhoni Turns Carpenter, Fixes His Own Bat Before IPL 2026 - Video

  5. Battle Of Bats In USA 2026 Preview: Teams, Players, Venue, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Well Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  2. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  3. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 13, 2026 | War In West Asia: Ripples Felt In India Amid Growing Energy Crisis

  2. Study Finds More Women In India Playing Sport As Attitudes Towards Sportswomen Shift Gradually

  3. When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle

  4. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

  5. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

  2. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  3. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  4. Trump Tells G7 Iran ‘About to Surrender’ Amid War

  5. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: US Strikes Iranian Military Sites On Kharg Island

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'