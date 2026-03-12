Orlando 128-122 Cleveland, NBA: Desmond Bane Stars In Magic's Win Over Cavaliers

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, and forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrate with guard Desmond Bane (3) after Bane made a 3-point shot in the closing moments of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux

1/9 Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts after sinking a 3-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux





2/9 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson, left, goes between Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) and forward Noah Penda during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux





3/9 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, left, passes the ball past Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux





4/9 Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux





5/9 Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, tries to get to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux





6/9 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder, right, gets tripped up as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, left, drives past him during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux





7/9 Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard, right, passes the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux





8/9 Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) makes a shot as he gets between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, left, and center Evan Mobley during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux





9/9 Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux





