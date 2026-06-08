Colombia Vs Jordan, International Friendly 2026: Jhon Arias' Brace Inspires Los Cafeteros To Dominant Victory

Colombia rounded off their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Jordan at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Jhon Arias was the star of the show, scoring both goals to guide Los Cafeteros to a confident win. The Fluminense winger opened the scoring in the 44th minute after being set up by James Rodríguez before doubling Colombia’s advantage in the 56th minute with a header from Santiago Arias’ cross. Colombia controlled possession for long spells and created the better chances throughout the contest, while Jordan struggled to trouble Camilo Vargas consistently. The visitors’ frustrations grew late in the match, culminating in a red card as Colombia comfortably saw out the result and headed into the World Cup on a positive note.

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FIFA International Friendly: Colombia vs Jordan
Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas leaps for a shot on goal that hit the post from Jordan forward Mohannad Abu Taha during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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FIFA International Friendly: Jordan vs Colombia
Jordan forward Musa al-Taamarij, center, heads the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Colombia in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Colombia vs Jordan
Fans for Jordan look on during the first half of an international friendly soccer game against Colombia in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Jordan vs Colombia
Colombia midfielder Jhon Arias (11) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Jordan in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Colombia vs Jordan
Fans for Colombia look on during the first half of an international friendly soccer game against Jordan in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Jordan vs Colombia
Jordan goalkeeper Nour Bani Attiah, left, reaches for a corner kick above Colombia defender Willer Ditta (18) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Colombia vs Jordan
A header from Jordan forward Musa al-Taamarij, left, glances off forward Odeh al-Fakhouri (11) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Colombia in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Jordan vs Colombia
Colombia midfielder Jhon Arias, center, battles Jordan midfielder Noor al-Rawabdeh for the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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Colombia Jordan Soccer
Colombia midfielder Richard Rios, above right, collides with teammate midfielder Jaminton Campaz on an opportunity to score during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Jordan in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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Jordan Colombia Soccer
Colombia forward Luis Suárez controls the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer game against Jordan in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
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