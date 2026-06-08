Colombia Vs Jordan, International Friendly 2026: Jhon Arias' Brace Inspires Los Cafeteros To Dominant Victory
Colombia rounded off their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Jordan at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Jhon Arias was the star of the show, scoring both goals to guide Los Cafeteros to a confident win. The Fluminense winger opened the scoring in the 44th minute after being set up by James Rodríguez before doubling Colombia’s advantage in the 56th minute with a header from Santiago Arias’ cross. Colombia controlled possession for long spells and created the better chances throughout the contest, while Jordan struggled to trouble Camilo Vargas consistently. The visitors’ frustrations grew late in the match, culminating in a red card as Colombia comfortably saw out the result and headed into the World Cup on a positive note.
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