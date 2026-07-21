Argentina Return Home Without Their Iconic Captain After World Cup Final Heartbreak

Thousands of fans gathered outside the AFA training complex to welcome Lionel Scaloni led Argentine squad but Lionel Messi was a major missing.
Fire crackers, chants by the fans filled the streets at the iconic Obelisk.
Brief clashes broke during the night, 15 detained by the police.
Thousands of Argentinian fans withstood the cold and rainy weather to welcome the national football team after a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Spain in the final of FIFA World Cup 2026.
However, the main man and their iconic captain Lionel Messi was seen missing from the return flight.
Argentina lost in extra-time after a late goal from Ferran Torres of Spain thus falling short of becoming just the third nation and the second South American nation to win back-to-back FIFA Word Cup titles.
Despite the disappointment, fans gathered outside the Argentine Football Association's training complex near Ezeiza International Airport to thank the team for another memorable campaign.
The AFA confirmed that some of the squad members will be present in the return flight but Messi was not among the crew which is evident from the images of the aircraft that were broadcasted on Argentine television.
Thousands Turn Up Even After The Heartbreak
Lionel Scaloni and the Argentine squad were greeted with a red carpet and a military band outside the AFA complex.
Fans were spotted with blue and white umbrellas against the drizzling rain and they were waving the national flags.
The homecoming was contrasting as compared to the 2022 FIFA World Cup when millions of people had gathered in the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate Argentina's World Cup triumph and this time there was no trophy or a scheduled parade but people still turned to showcase their gratitude for the team.
“Argentinians will celebrate anyway,” said Marga Ledezma, 36, who thanked Messi for “all the years he made us happy” and urged him to continue playing for Argentina.
Thank You 'GOAT'
Argentina's loss to Spain did not affect fans' perception for this team, they were still equally thankful for whatever this team had done for their nation and Lionel Messi in general.
Argentina's 2-1 victory over England in the Semi-Finals was one of the most defining moments of La Albiceleste's campaign and it held extra significance due to the long-standing dispute between both the nations over the sovereignty of Falkland islands.
“This team united us all, and we should be grateful for that. We will always be there for them, rain or shine,” said Leonardo Barrientos, 36. “I would say thank you to Messi, and that he gave it his all.”
Another supporter, Maria Ortiz, 28, said Spain deserved the victory but remained proud of Argentina's campaign.
Argentina Show Gratitude Despite The Defeat
While the team returned home trophy less, the fans still gathered at the iconic Obelisk to express their gratitude for the team who went into the finals for the third time in the past four editions of the tournament.
Fire crackers and chants filled the streets as the result did not produce any kind of outrage among the fans.
However, brief clashes broke out during the night and police had to use water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse those involved and 15 people were reportedly detained.
With Argentina's long standing captain Lionel Messi's future still uncertain, fans made sure that their 'Thank You' chants for the man who was not present in person carried an extra weight.