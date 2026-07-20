Who Is Luis De La Fuente? The Man Behind Spain's Back-To-Back Triumphant

Following Spain's Round of 16 exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the federation promoted De La Fuente to replace Luis Enrique.

The appointment initially raised eyebrows due to his lack of senior international experience, but the decision soon proved inspired.

Under his leadership, Spain have won:

UEFA Nations League (2023)

UEFA Euro 2024

FIFA World Cup 2026

The World Cup triumph also made De La Fuente the oldest coach to lift the trophy at 65 years of age.