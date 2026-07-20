Who Is Luis De La Fuente? The Man Behind Spain's Back-To-Back Triumphant

Before taking charge of the national team, Luis De La Fuente has coached the Spanish clubs Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla, Alavés.
He does not carry a profile of some of football's biggest managerial names, but his success has been built on years of developing Spain's finest young talent.
Da Fuente had also won a silver medal with the Spanish side during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Luis De La Fuente's rise to the pinnacle of international football has been anything but conventional.
Born in Haro, La Rioja, on June 21, 1961, the former Athletic Bilbao left-back spent over a decade patiently climbing through Spain's coaching ranks before taking charge of the senior national team in 2022.
Today, he stands as the architect of Spain's new golden generation after guiding La Roja to the UEFA Nations League, UEFA Euro 2024 and the FIFA World Cup 2026 titles within four years.
A Career Build On Patience
Luis had a respectable and decent playing experience as a football player for Athletic Bilbao, Alaves and Sevilla making 245 La Liga appearances and winning two league titles alongside the Copa Del Rey with Athletic.
After retiring in 1994, he started coaching lower divisions before returning to coach the you teams of Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao.
His only senior club spell came with Alavés in 2011, lasting just 11 matches before dismissal.
Rather than chasing club opportunities, De La Fuente found his calling within Spain's national-team setup.
How He Build Spain's Future?
The Spanish Football Federation appointed De La Fuente as Spain Under-19 coach in 2013, beginning a decade-long journey through every youth level.
During this period, he won:
UEFA European Under-19 Championship (2015)
UEFA European Under-21 Championship (2019)
Olympic Silver Medal at Tokyo 2020 (held in 2021)
More importantly, he coached future stars including Rodri, Unai Simón, Pau Cubarsí, Fabián Ruiz, Mikel Merino and many others long before they became senior internationals.
Also check FIFA World Cup 2026 awards over here
The Gamble Of Luis with Luis
Following Spain's Round of 16 exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the federation promoted De La Fuente to replace Luis Enrique.
The appointment initially raised eyebrows due to his lack of senior international experience, but the decision soon proved inspired.
Under his leadership, Spain have won:
UEFA Nations League (2023)
UEFA Euro 2024
FIFA World Cup 2026
The World Cup triumph also made De La Fuente the oldest coach to lift the trophy at 65 years of age.
A Manager Build On Player's Trust
One of De La Fuente's greatest strengths is the relationship he shares with his squad.
Having coached many of Spain's stars since their teenage years, he has built an atmosphere based on trust and collective responsibility rather than individual stardom.
Several Spanish players have publicly credited him for transforming the national team, while Marc Cucurella famously joked he would tattoo the coach's face if Spain won the World Cup, a promise De La Fuente reminded him about after the final.
Luis De La Fuente Fact File
|Category
|Details
|Full Name
|Luis De La Fuente Castillo
|Date of Birth
|June 21, 1961
|Birthplace
|Haro, La Rioja, Spain
|Age
|65
|Playing Position
|Left-back
|Former Clubs
|Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla, Alavés
|Spain Head Coach Since
|December 2022
|Major Titles
|UEFA Nations League (2023), UEFA Euro 2024, FIFA World Cup 2026
|Youth Titles
|UEFA U19 Championship (2015), UEFA U21 Championship (2019)
|Olympic Achievement
|Silver Medal (Tokyo 2020 Olympics)
Spain's Tactical Mastermind
Luis De La Fuente may not have arrived with the profile of some of football's biggest managerial names, but his success has been built on years of developing Spain's finest young talent.
By combining tactical discipline, squad harmony and unwavering belief in youth, he has restored Spain to the summit of world football and cemented his place among the country's greatest coaches.