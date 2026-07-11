The Fall Guys: The Truth Behind The World Cup 2026 Managerial Cull

A clear example of this is the recent tenure of South Korea’s Hong Myung-bo. His appointment was already mired in controversy regarding the Korea Football Association’s hiring process, and his subsequent failure to navigate the group stage—combined with his perceived lack of accountability and public backlash—turned the situation into a national crisis. In such cases, the coach's departure isn't just a byproduct of a lost match, but the result of a total breakdown in trust between the manager, the players, and the public.