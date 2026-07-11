The Fall Guys: The Truth Behind The World Cup 2026 Managerial Cull

When grand expectations collide with early exits, managers are too often treated as disposable tools
The "win-now" mandate forces coaches into a survivalist mindset, where a single bad result can abruptly end years of project building
The FIFA World Cup 2026 proved that even the most respected leaders struggle to survive when the bridge of trust collapses
In international football, being a manager is a tough and unstable job. Most coaches don't get much time to build a team because they are judged almost entirely on their tournament results.
A few lucky managers get to stay in their roles for years, but most work under constant pressure because they know one bad loss can cost them their job. The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate test; it is where reputations are made or destroyed.
Because soccer federations often demand instant success, managers rarely get to play the "long game." Instead, they are stuck in a high-pressure race where they must win immediately or face the risk of being fired.
Managers are further squeezed by the intense pressure from fans and football associations, who often demand instant success regardless of the team's actual situation. These groups frequently set unrealistic expectations, expecting a trophy or a deep tournament run even when a squad is clearly in a rebuilding phase.
This "win-now" mentality creates a toxic environment where anything less than perfection is seen as a failure. Rather than valuing long-term progress or tactical growth, the people in power often bow to the loudest voices in the stands, leading to knee-jerk reactions that cut projects short and keep national teams trapped in a cycle of constant instability.
Unforgiving Media Trials
Adding to this volatility, the media has become a powerful force that often turns a manager's struggles into a full-scale cultural spectacle. In the age of social media, the scrutiny is relentless and instant; every tactical decision or substitution is dissected, mocked, or condemned by millions in real time.
These digital "trials" create a suffocating atmosphere where a manager is no longer just coaching a team, but constantly fighting to defend their reputation against an endless stream of viral criticism. This performative outrage often forces associations to act prematurely, as they scramble to appease a loud, reactive online audience. Ultimately, the media pressure turns every match into a referendum on the manager's worth, ensuring that public perception—rather than patient, behind-the-scenes work—frequently dictates who stays and who goes.
A striking example of this volatility from the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the departure of Julian Nagelsmann as the manager of Germany. Despite being contracted through 2028 and initially expressing a desire to continue, his position became untenable following Germany’s Round of 32 exit against Paraguay.
The German Football Association (DFB) faced intense public and media backlash regarding the team's performance, and reports indicated that officials were ultimately dissatisfied with Nagelsmann's explanations for the tournament's shortcomings.
Rather than allowing him to see through a long-term rebuilding process, the mounting pressure forced a separation, highlighting how even a manager at a top-tier footballing nation is afforded very little grace when high expectations go unmet.
Pressure Cooker Of Short-Term Targets
While setting goals is essential, the obsession with short-term targets often undermines the true spirit of coaching. When federations treat the manager’s role as a temporary gig or prioritize "quick-fix" appointments to patch up immediate problems, they sacrifice long-term growth.
Genuine coaching is about building a philosophy, developing talent, and establishing a lasting team identity. However, when the focus narrows only to the next match or the upcoming tournament, the job becomes a survival strategy rather than a creative process. This approach treats managers like disposable tools rather than leaders, leaving the team without a vision once the rushed attempt fails or the contract expires.
The Tunisian national team’s handling of Sabri Lamouchi during the 2026 FIFA World Cup serves as a prime example of this counterproductive mindset. Following a crushing 5–1 defeat to Sweden in their tournament opener, the Tunisian Football Federation immediately sacked Lamouchi, making him the first manager in World Cup history to be dismissed after just a single match.
By opting for a high-profile, last-minute replacement in Hervé Renard rather than weathering the storm or trusting the vision they had signed him to implement just months prior, the federation prioritized an optics-driven move over any semblance of long-term stability. The move did nothing to salvage their campaign, ultimately highlighting how treating a coach as a scapegoat for broader structural failures can leave a team adrift and deeper in crisis than before.
The Ruthless Dismissals
The fragility of the managerial role is perhaps nowhere more visible than at the FIFA World Cup, where the relentless pressure of immediate success often accelerates the end of a coaching tenure. When success fails to materialize in a high-stakes knockout match, the resulting disappointment frequently forces a clean break, turning a tournament exit into an immediate job loss.
This ruthlessness has defined the 2026 World Cup, where high-profile managers have seen their projects dismantled in the wake of elimination. The trend was epitomized by Roberto Martínez, who stepped down immediately following Portugal's Round of 16 loss to Spain, and Zlatko Dalić, who concluded his storied nine-year tenure with Croatia after a heartbreaking defeat to the same Portuguese side in the Round of 32.
The domino effect continued as penalty shootouts claimed the careers of other elite tacticians. Just like Julian Nagelsmann departed Germany after falling to Paraguay, Ronald Koeman also resigned less than 24 hours after the Netherlands were ousted by Morocco.
This wave of exits extended to the group stages and early knockout rounds, where managers like Carlos Queiroz, Sebastián Beccacece, Miroslav Koubek, Steve Clarke all saw their regimes abruptly terminated.
These departures illustrate how a singular, decisive moment—or a string of underperforming matches—can instantly end a coach's vision, regardless of their past achievements or the long-term project they were attempting to build, proving that in international football, patience is a luxury the World Cup stage rarely affords.
The Tree Of Time Often Bears Fruit
The irony of this high-pressure environment is that it ignores a basic truth about sports: building a truly great team takes time. No matter how many talented players a country produces, turning them into a winning unit is a long, difficult process of trial and error.
Properly set goals should act as a map for this journey, helping a team improve its identity and chemistry over years, not just a few weeks. However, when fans and organizations demand instant success, they ruin this process. They focus so much on quick, short-term wins that they end up destroying the very foundation needed for long-term greatness.
The success of Murat Yakin with the Swiss national team serves as a powerful counter-narrative to this "win-now" culture. Appointed in 2021, Yakin was given the space to cultivate a specific tactical identity and foster a "close-knit" culture that prioritized discipline and respect over immediate, explosive results.
Rather than being discarded after early tournament exits or periods of inconsistency, he was allowed the time to grow alongside his senior core, including leaders like Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji. This commitment to continuity paid off at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Switzerland reached their first quarter-final in 72 years.
Survival Of The Fittest
A World Cup cycle is about more than just winning games; it is also about tactical evolution. Managers must constantly adapt their style based on current trends in professional club football, since that is where players spend almost all of their time.
A national team coach is essentially trying to blend different players into a system that works, but they are limited by the talent currently available and the specific demands of the modern game. Because there are so many variables—from injuries to the tactical shifts happening in top leagues—a manager’s plan is always a work in progress.
Expecting a team to stay perfectly consistent or evolve instantly is unrealistic because the sport itself is always changing, and a coach's strategy has to move right along with it.
The unparalleled success of Didier Deschamps with France over the past decade perfectly illustrates the value of this adaptive approach. Rather than clinging to a rigid, static philosophy, Deschamps has successfully navigated three World Cup cycles by constantly evolving his tactical setup to match the changing profiles of his squad.
Whether transitioning from a possession-based approach to a more clinical, counter-attacking powerhouse, or integrating new generations of talent while keeping the core focused, he has mastered the art of "living" with the game's trends.
His ability to remain relevant and competitive for over a decade shows that top-level international management is not about setting a single plan in stone, but about possessing the flexibility to reshape a team’s identity while maintaining the standards required to compete at the very highest level.
Shoulder The Weight Or Crumble Under It
Managers also frequently struggle to help their own cause, as the job demands as much political awareness as it does tactical acumen. An inability to "read the room" or handle public scrutiny can be just as damaging as a string of poor results. When a coach makes tone-deaf comments or fails to acknowledge the frustration of the fans, they often lose the goodwill necessary to survive a rough patch.
A clear example of this is the recent tenure of South Korea’s Hong Myung-bo. His appointment was already mired in controversy regarding the Korea Football Association’s hiring process, and his subsequent failure to navigate the group stage—combined with his perceived lack of accountability and public backlash—turned the situation into a national crisis. In such cases, the coach's departure isn't just a byproduct of a lost match, but the result of a total breakdown in trust between the manager, the players, and the public.
Beyond the public eye, internal dressing room dynamics often force a manager’s hand, frequently causing the heart to rule the head. While tactical manuals and data analytics might dictate the most "logical" lineup or substitution, a coach must often navigate the fragile emotional landscape of their squad.
Choosing to play a veteran who is past his prime but holds immense sway over the dressing room, or sticking by a struggling star because of a deep-seated bond, are decisions where sentiment overrides cold, hard strategy. When these emotional calls backfire on the pitch, they expose the coach to intense criticism, but they highlight the invisible reality of management: a team is a living, breathing hierarchy, and sometimes a manager’s most difficult tactical decision is actually a calculated attempt to maintain the harmony and morale of the group.
Personality Of Quiet Leadership
Finally, a manager’s individual personality is perhaps the most underrated factor in determining their success. While tactical intelligence is necessary, the ability to build genuine, respectful relationships with players is what often keeps a regime intact.
Carlo Ancelotti serves as the gold standard for this "quiet leadership." Rather than ruling through intimidation, he treats his players as people first, fostering an environment where egos are checked at the door and communication remains transparent.
By acting as a mediator who bridges the gap between different cultures and massive personalities, Ancelotti creates a sense of belonging that inspires players to perform for him. His success proves that in a world of high-stakes instability, a manager’s humanity—their ability to listen, empathize, and earn loyalty—is often the most powerful tool for sustained success on the pitch.
This is exactly why the Brazilian national team has so consistently pursued him; they recognize that in the unique, pressure-cooker culture of Brazilian football, it takes a personality of Ancelotti’s caliber to unify a squad of global superstars and keep them focused on a singular goal.
The Leap Of Faith
While the trend of knee-jerk departures dominates the headlines, a handful of nations have bucked the trend, choosing to maintain stability even after disappointing tournament exits. In these rare cases, federations have opted to look past the immediate heartbreak of a loss, focusing instead on the long-term project.
Morocco, for instance, publicly backed head coach Mohamed Ouahbi following their quarter-final exit, prioritizing continuity ahead of their 2030 co-hosting duties. Similarly, despite Round of 16 eliminations, the United States and Canada chose to stay the course with Mauricio Pochettino and Jesse Marsch, while Mexico ensured structural stability by seamlessly transitioning the project to assistant Rafael Márquez.
This approach signals a refreshing commitment to a broader vision, proving that for some, the value of a steady hand and a clear, ongoing strategy outweighs the short-term satisfaction of finding a scapegoat.