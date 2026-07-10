Who Are State-Linked Hackers? How Governments Are Tied To Cyber Espionage Operations

State-linked hackers are cyber groups believed to operate on behalf of, receive support from, or act in line with the strategic interests of governments.
Attributing cyberattacks is highly complex, with investigators relying on technical evidence, attacker behaviour, infrastructure, victim selection and intelligence assessments to identify likely perpetrators.
Governments often maintain plausible deniability, as many state-linked groups operate through contractors or loosely affiliated networks.
When cybersecurity companies report that a hacking campaign is "state-linked" or "state-sponsored", it does not necessarily mean government officials personally carried out the attack. Instead, the term generally refers to hacker groups that are believed to operate on behalf of, receive support from, or work in alignment with the strategic interests of a government.
Such groups have become central players in modern geopolitics, targeting governments, military networks, critical infrastructure, technology companies, research institutions, and political organisations. Unlike financially motivated cybercriminals, state-linked hackers are often focused on espionage, intelligence gathering, strategic disruption, or advancing national security objectives.
Recent investigations have increasingly highlighted cases where multiple state-linked groups from different countries targeted the same organisations, underlining how cyberspace has become a key arena for international competition.
Yet despite frequent public accusations, proving who is behind a cyberattack remains one of the most complex challenges in cybersecurity. Attribution relies on technical evidence, intelligence assessments and behavioural analysis rather than a single definitive proof.
What Does 'State-Linked' Mean In Cybersecurity?
In cybersecurity, the term "state-linked" refers to hacker groups that are assessed to have some connection with a national government. That connection can take several forms.
Some groups are believed to be directly operated by military or intelligence agencies. Others may be contractors hired by governments, while some function independently but pursue objectives that closely align with a state's geopolitical interests. Governments rarely acknowledge such relationships publicly, making the term "state-linked" deliberately broader than "government-operated."
Cybersecurity agencies and researchers generally distinguish these actors from ordinary cybercriminals because of their objectives. Rather than stealing money through ransomware or financial fraud, state-linked groups often seek, Intelligence on foreign governments and military organizations, Political or diplomatic information, Intellectual property and trade secrets, Access to critical infrastructure and Long-term strategic positioning inside important networks
Many of these campaigns are classified as Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs)—a term describing highly capable attackers that maintain long-term, stealthy access to networks while pursuing strategic objectives. The emphasis is on persistence rather than immediate financial gain.
How Do Experts Attribute Cyberattacks To Countries?
Unlike conventional crimes, cyberattacks rarely leave behind a clear identity. Attackers route operations through compromised computers across multiple countries, use anonymous infrastructure, and deliberately plant misleading clues.
As a result, attribution resembles intelligence analysis more than forensic science.
Cybersecurity firms combine multiple forms of evidence before attributing an operation to a particular threat group or country. They analyse factors such as technical indicators, Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs), Infrastructure analysis, Victim selection, Intelligence information.
Importantly, cybersecurity firms often express attribution using confidence levels such as "high confidence" or "moderate confidence," acknowledging that conclusions are based on accumulated evidence rather than absolute certainty.
How Are State-Linked Hacker Groups Different From Government Agencies?
Although headlines often refer to "Chinese hackers" or "Russian hackers," cybersecurity experts generally distinguish between the hacker group itself and the government it is believed to support.
Government agencies such as intelligence services or military cyber commands are official institutions accountable within a state's administrative structure.
State-linked hacker groups, by contrast, may occupy a much more ambiguous position.
Some are believed to be directly embedded within intelligence agencies. Others may be private companies or contractors performing cyber operations under government direction. In certain countries, researchers believe governments tolerate or indirectly support technically skilled groups that pursue national objectives while retaining plausible deniability.
This ambiguity benefits governments. If a hacking campaign is exposed, officials can deny involvement, arguing that the perpetrators were independent actors. Because cyber operations are difficult to trace conclusively, such denials are often difficult to disprove.
Cybersecurity companies therefore usually attribute campaigns to specific threat groups—such as APTs or named clusters—rather than directly accusing governments. Government responsibility may be inferred through intelligence assessments, long-term behavioural patterns, or public indictments rather than solely from technical evidence.
Why Is Proving Responsibility For Cyberattacks So Difficult?
Cyber attribution is widely regarded as one of the hardest problems in cybersecurity.
One major challenge is that attackers deliberately conceal their identities. Malware can be deployed from servers located in multiple countries, while compromised computers belonging to innocent users may be used as stepping stones to obscure the attack's true origin.
Threat actors may also intentionally imitate the techniques of rival groups—a practice known as false-flag operations. By copying another group's malware, coding style or infrastructure, attackers can create misleading evidence that complicates investigations.
Technical evidence alone is therefore rarely sufficient. Investigators often combine digital forensics with geopolitical context, historical attack patterns, intelligence reporting and classified information. Even then, governments frequently describe their conclusions in probabilistic terms rather than presenting definitive proof.
At the same time, many technical findings cannot be publicly disclosed because revealing intelligence sources or investigative methods could compromise future operations.