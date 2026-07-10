'Pocketless Clothes, High Security Protocols': 23 Ram Temple Staff Members Resign Amid Donation Theft Row

By creating a full-time executive post, the trust is seeking to strengthen its day-to-day administration, while policy decisions will continue to remain with the trustees.



The CEO's appointment is part of a wider restructuring of the trust. Along with leadership changes, a three-member committee has been tasked with identifying suitable candidates. Trust members say the objective is to build a stronger administrative framework as the temple continues to handle large numbers of pilgrims, employees, volunteers and donations while the investigation into the donation row continues.