India-US Extradition Treaty Explained: How the Process Works and Why It Often Takes Years

Since the 1997 Extradition Treaty came into effect, India has extradited only a little over a dozen fugitives to the US. The first was Yogesh Ratilal Shah in 2002, who was wanted by the FBI in connection with a bank fraud case. The most recent was Ganesh Shenoy, extradited in 2025 to stand trial for his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash that occurred in 2005. At the time, US authorities noted that it was the first extradition from India since 2017.