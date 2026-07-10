Himachal Rains: Schools Shut in Sirmaur, Solan; MeT Warns of Flash Floods, Landslides

The MeT department said heavy rainfall was likely in many parts of the state, cautioning against possible landslides, flash floods, uprooting of trees and road blockages.
"Continuous rainfall is leading to obstruction of rural roads, increased risk of landslides and general disruption of normal life, particularly in rural and hilly areas. Such inclement weather conditions are likely to endanger the life and safety of students commuting to and from schools across the districts," two separate orders issued by Sirmaur and Solan Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Priyanka Verma and Manmohan Sharma, respectively, said.
A closure of educational institutions was ordered in the Paonta subdivision of the district late on Thursday. On Friday morning, SDMs of Nahan, Sangrah, Pacchad and Rajgarh subdivisions in the Sirmaur district also issued separate orders to keep the schools and colleges shut.
The Met office said heavy to extremely heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh since Thursday evening. Pachhad in Sirmaur district received 207 mm of rain followed by Nahan (158.5 mm), Kasauli (145 mm) and Dharampur (136.8 mm).
Moderate to heavy rainfall were witnessed in Solan, which recorded 113 mm of rain followed by Palampur (109 mm), Jot (83 mm), Jubberhatti (72.9 mm), Dhaulakuan (70 mm), Poanta Sahib (62.8 mm), Kufri, Bharwain and Ghaghas (62 mm each), Shillaroo (60.1 mm), Shimla (58.8 mm), Kahu (56.8 mm) and Mashobra (55 mm).
The MeT department has issued a warning of extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall, which may potentially lead to incidents of landslides, flash floods, uprooting of trees and road blockages, posing a grave danger to life and public safety.
Precautionary measures are being taken in the public interest to avoid any untoward incident and to safeguard precious human lives, especially those of school children, officials said.
In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 30, Sub-Section (v) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the-DC cum-chairpersons of the twin districts' District Disaster Management Authority have ordered the closure of all government/private educational institutions and Anganwadis on 10 July as a precautionary measure, according to the orders.
All teaching and non-teaching staff, however, shall be present at their respective institutes and have not been exempted, officials said.
Heavy rains have led to the closure of several roads in Sirmaur district, according to reports.
Normal life was also disrupted in the state capital Shimla due to rains, and 27 links roads were closed for vehicular traffic in Shimla district, according to the district disaster management authority.
A wall collapsed in front of a building in the Vikasnagar area of the city. Two vehicles parked by the roadside were damaged in the collapse.
The protection wall of a house was damaged due to heavy rains in Brandli village while water entered the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) campus in Sunni area in Shimla district, where evacuation process is now underway, officials said.