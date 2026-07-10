Heavy Rain Lashes Bengal; IMD Predicts More Showers Over Next Few Days

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Heavy monsoon showers lashed a large part of West Bengal, with Cooch Behar in the northern parts of the state receiving the highest 143 mm of rain in 24 hours till Friday morning

Heavy Rain Lashes Bengal; IMD Predicts More Showers Over Next Few Days
Heavy Rain Lashes Bengal; IMD Predicts More Showers Over Next Few Days

School and office-goers faced a harrowing time in the rain-drenched state capital as rains continued well past the morning, causing waterlogging and slowing down traffic in several parts of the city, including its IT hub of Sector V in the Salt Lake area.

Dum Dum, where the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is located, recorded south Bengal's highest rainfall at 96 mm, according to weather office data.

Among other places in the state, Alipurduar received 112 mm of rain, Barrackpore 68 mm, Haldia 64 mm, Diamond Harbour 63 mm, and Salt Lake 55 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain over south Bengal till July 13 and over north Bengal till July 15.

Kolkata may be hit by thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 30 to 40 kmph for the next few days, the IMD has predicted.

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