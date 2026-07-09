Secure Cauvery Water from Karnataka, Issue Political Warning, AIADMK Chief Tells TN Govt

P PTI Published at: 9 July 2026 7:43 pm

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday urged the ruling TVK to immediately secure Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water due for June and July, warning the state government against remaining idle while Karnataka "plays with the lives of TN people." Launching a scathing attack on neighbouring Karnataka over the Cauvery water issue, the former chief minister said in a strongly worded statement that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should issue a firm political warning to the Congress government

P PTI Published at: 9 July 2026 7:43 pm

Secure Cauvery Water from Karnataka, Issue Political Warning, AIADMK Chief Tells TN Govt