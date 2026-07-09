Secure Cauvery Water from Karnataka, Issue Political Warning, AIADMK Chief Tells TN Govt

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PTI
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AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday urged the ruling TVK to immediately secure Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water due for June and July, warning the state government against remaining idle while Karnataka "plays with the lives of TN people." Launching a scathing attack on neighbouring Karnataka over the Cauvery water issue, the former chief minister said in a strongly worded statement that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should issue a firm political warning to the Congress government

Secure Cauvery Water from Karnataka, Issue Political Warning, AIADMK Chief Tells TN Govt
Secure Cauvery Water from Karnataka, Issue Political Warning, AIADMK Chief Tells TN Govt

"Is CM Vijay ready to warn the Karnataka Congress government that if Karnataka does not immediately release Cauvery water, then the Congress minister will be dropped from the Tamil Nadu Cabinet," the AIADMK chief asked.

He condemned the Congress government and accused it of being "arrogant, power-hungry, dictatorial, and intent on disrupting brotherhood." He said Karnataka consistently ignored multiple verdicts of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court that upheld Tamil Nadu’s rights on Cauvery water.

The AIADMK chief said the farmers in the Cauvery Delta districts depended on Cauvery water for their agricultural activities, while people in more than 20 districts used Cauvery water for drinking purpose.

"Karnataka’s leadership continues to refuse to recognise our fundamental rights on Cauvery water. Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should not forget that the great development of Karnataka is due to the hard work of the Tamils living there," Palaniswami said in the statement.

Karnataka Irrigation Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who reportedly stated that the Cauvery Water Management Authority had not ordered the water release was a "blatant lie", the AIADMK general secretary said, and added that CWMA’s primary duty was to monitor and enforce compliance with court-mandated water share and not to wait for fresh request.

"The TVK government should not watch with folded hands as the Karnataka Congress plays with the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka government should immediately implement the orders of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court verdict," Palaniswami said.

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The TVK government should ask Karnataka to provide Tamil Nadu’s share of water due for June and July, he added. 

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