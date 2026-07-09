'Operation Sindoor Showed India's Strength': PM Modi Tells Indian Diaspora in Melbourne

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Melbourne, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Operation Sindoor showcased India's defence capabilities and reaffirmed the country's resolve to respond firmly to terrorism.
Modi highlighted the success of Make in India, India's rapid technological progress, and the country's ambition to become one of the world's top three economies.
The Prime Minister also thanked the Indian community for its warm welcome and praised the diaspora for strengthening India's global image while preserving its cultural traditions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's indigenous defence capabilities have earned global recognition, citing Operation Sindoor as an example of the country's growing military strength and resolve against terrorism.
Addressing the Indian community at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium during his Australia visit, Modi said the operation demonstrated India's willingness to respond decisively to terror attacks.
'World Witnessed India's Defence Capability'
Referring to Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Prime Minister said India's military action sent a strong message to the world.
"The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms," Modi said.
"During Operation Sindoor, you must have seen the explosions that struck terrorist hideouts. Their echoes were heard across the world. When such a decisive strike was carried out against terror camps, didn't it make you feel proud?" he asked, drawing applause from the audience.
Modi also highlighted India's economic progress and the global expansion of the Make in India initiative.
"Over the past 12 years, 'Make in India' has evolved into a global brand. Our mobile phones and electronics have reached markets across the globe. Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint," he said.
The Prime Minister added that India continues to pursue bigger ambitions with every milestone it achieves.
"When one dream is realised, a new one is born. One goal achieved gives rise to an even greater resolve. This is an India that believes in 'Grow More, Achieve More'," he said.
India Aims to Become Top Three Economy
Calling India the world's fastest-growing major economy, Modi said the country is determined to become one of the world's three largest economies at the earliest.
"We are a nation of 1.4 billion people filled with aspirations. We are eager, we are impatient. We are the world's fastest-growing major economy, but we want to become one of the world's top three economies as soon as possible," he said.
The Prime Minister also highlighted India's technological advancements, saying the country has become the world's second-largest 5G market and is now developing indigenous 6G technology.
"India has become the world's second-largest 5G market. Today, India is rapidly working on Made-in-India 6G technology," he said.
Thanks Indian Community, Praises Australia Ties
Modi thanked members of the Indian diaspora for the enthusiastic welcome in Melbourne, saying the city had "stolen the show."
"The energy with which all of you and our Aussie friends have welcomed us is truly amazing. Melbourne has, in a way, stolen the show," he said.
The Prime Minister also described Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as "India's friend" and recalled that the two leaders had earlier addressed the Indian community together in Sydney.