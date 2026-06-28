India’s Vision Is To Make Indian Ocean An Ocean Of Opportunity: PM Modi In Seychelles

PM Modi stated that India’s vision is to make the Indian Ocean an “Ocean of Opportunity” focused on peace, prosperity, and partnership.
During his visit to Seychelles, the Prime Minister announced new initiatives in defence, blue economy, and capacity building.
The remarks come amid growing geopolitical importance of the Indian Ocean, with India positioning itself as a key partner for stability and development in the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated India’s vision of transforming the Indian Ocean into an “Ocean of Opportunity” while addressing a gathering in Seychelles during his official visit to the island nation.
Speaking at a joint event with Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan, PM Modi highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between India and Seychelles and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean Region.
“India’s vision is to make the Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity — an ocean of peace, prosperity, and partnership,” the Prime Minister said. He emphasised that India is committed to working closely with island nations and littoral states to enhance maritime security, connectivity, and economic cooperation.
PM Modi announced new initiatives to strengthen bilateral ties, including expanded defence cooperation, capacity building in maritime domains, and support for blue economy projects. He also reiterated India’s commitment to assisting Seychelles in areas such as infrastructure development, renewable energy, and climate change adaptation.
The visit comes at a time when the Indian Ocean has gained strategic importance due to growing geopolitical competition and concerns over freedom of navigation. PM Modi’s remarks are seen as a clear message that India is ready to play a constructive and leading role in ensuring the region remains open, secure, and inclusive.
President Ramkalawan welcomed India’s approach and expressed gratitude for the consistent support extended by New Delhi to Seychelles and other Indian Ocean islands.
The two leaders also held extensive bilateral discussions covering trade, tourism, health, education, and security cooperation. Several MoUs were signed in the presence of the Prime Minister and the President.
This visit is part of PM Modi’s broader outreach to India’s maritime neighbours as part of the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision.