PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Highlights, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Star Crushes Olympic Champion To Reach Final

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Deepak Joshi
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Japan Open 2026 Badminton Highlights, PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 750 Japan Open semi-final clash between India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu and China's Chen Yu Fei on Saturday, July 18, as it happened at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Highlights, BWF Japan Open 2026
2024 Paris Summer Olympics Women's Singles badminton PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao_5 | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
PV Sindhu booked her place in the Japan Open 2026 final with a superb 21-19, 15-10 (retired) victory over Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei in Saturday's women's singles semifinal. Sindhu edged a closely fought opening game before taking complete control of the second, racing to a 15-10 lead when Chen was forced to retire with a hamstring injury. The win ended Sindhu's five-match losing streak against the Chinese star and secured her maiden Japan Open final, marking her first BWF World Tour final since 2024. Riding a rich vein of form after impressive wins earlier in the tournament, the two-time Olympic medallist will now face either Japan's Akane Yamaguchi or Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani in Sunday's title clash.
LIVE UPDATES

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Greetings!

Hello, we are back with another live blog as PV Sindhu takes on Chen Yu Fei. Stay tuned for live updates.

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Live Streaming!

Live streaming of Japan Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game On!

PV Sindhu and Chen Yufei are underway in a blockbuster Japan Open semifinal, with a place in the final at stake.

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 8-5 Yu Fei

The Indian shuttler takes an early 8-5 lead, dictating the rallies with sharp attacking strokes and keeping Chen Yufei under pressure in the opening game.

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 13-10 Yu Fei

The Indian star extends her lead to 13-10, producing a composed display with crisp winners and excellent court coverage to keep Chen Yufei chasing in the opening game.

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-19 Yu Fei

PV Sindhu clinches the opener 21-19 after a gripping battle, holding her nerve in the closing points to move one game away from a place in the Japan Open 2026 final.

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-19, 8-7 Yu Fei

The Indian star edges ahead 8-7 in the second game, turning the momentum in her favour with composed rallies and precise shot-making as she closes in on the final.

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-19, 13-8 Yu Fei

The Indian shuttler opens up a 13-8 lead in the second game after taking the first 21-19, putting herself firmly in control and within touching distance of a place in the Japan Open final.

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-19, 15-10 Yu Fei

PV Sindhu wraps up a commanding 21-19, 15-10 victory over Chen Yufei, booking her place in the Japan Open 2026 final with a dominant second-game display. The Chinese star retired after not being able to continue in the match due to an unknown injury.

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