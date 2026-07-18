PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Highlights, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Star Crushes Olympic Champion To Reach Final

Japan Open 2026 Badminton Highlights, PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 750 Japan Open semi-final clash between India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu and China's Chen Yu Fei on Saturday, July 18, as it happened at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

PV Sindhu booked her place in the Japan Open 2026 final with a superb 21-19, 15-10 (retired) victory over Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei in Saturday's women's singles semifinal. Sindhu edged a closely fought opening game before taking complete control of the second, racing to a 15-10 lead when Chen was forced to retire with a hamstring injury. The win ended Sindhu's five-match losing streak against the Chinese star and secured her maiden Japan Open final, marking her first BWF World Tour final since 2024. Riding a rich vein of form after impressive wins earlier in the tournament, the two-time Olympic medallist will now face either Japan's Akane Yamaguchi or Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani in Sunday's title clash.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Jul 2026, 06:42:36 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Greetings! Hello, we are back with another live blog as PV Sindhu takes on Chen Yu Fei. Stay tuned for live updates.

18 Jul 2026, 07:15:09 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Live Streaming! Live streaming of Japan Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.

18 Jul 2026, 07:36:03 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game On! PV Sindhu and Chen Yufei are underway in a blockbuster Japan Open semifinal, with a place in the final at stake.

18 Jul 2026, 07:36:03 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 8-5 Yu Fei The Indian shuttler takes an early 8-5 lead, dictating the rallies with sharp attacking strokes and keeping Chen Yufei under pressure in the opening game.

18 Jul 2026, 07:42:31 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 13-10 Yu Fei The Indian star extends her lead to 13-10, producing a composed display with crisp winners and excellent court coverage to keep Chen Yufei chasing in the opening game.

18 Jul 2026, 07:59:26 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-19 Yu Fei PV Sindhu clinches the opener 21-19 after a gripping battle, holding her nerve in the closing points to move one game away from a place in the Japan Open 2026 final.

18 Jul 2026, 08:06:04 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-19, 8-7 Yu Fei The Indian star edges ahead 8-7 in the second game, turning the momentum in her favour with composed rallies and precise shot-making as she closes in on the final.

18 Jul 2026, 08:09:48 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-19, 13-8 Yu Fei The Indian shuttler opens up a 13-8 lead in the second game after taking the first 21-19, putting herself firmly in control and within touching distance of a place in the Japan Open final.