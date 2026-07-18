PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Highlights, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Star Crushes Olympic Champion To Reach Final

PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Greetings!
Hello, we are back with another live blog as PV Sindhu takes on Chen Yu Fei. Stay tuned for live updates.
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Live Streaming!
Live streaming of Japan Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game On!
PV Sindhu and Chen Yufei are underway in a blockbuster Japan Open semifinal, with a place in the final at stake.
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 8-5 Yu Fei
The Indian shuttler takes an early 8-5 lead, dictating the rallies with sharp attacking strokes and keeping Chen Yufei under pressure in the opening game.
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 13-10 Yu Fei
The Indian star extends her lead to 13-10, producing a composed display with crisp winners and excellent court coverage to keep Chen Yufei chasing in the opening game.
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-19 Yu Fei
PV Sindhu clinches the opener 21-19 after a gripping battle, holding her nerve in the closing points to move one game away from a place in the Japan Open 2026 final.
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-19, 8-7 Yu Fei
The Indian star edges ahead 8-7 in the second game, turning the momentum in her favour with composed rallies and precise shot-making as she closes in on the final.
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-19, 13-8 Yu Fei
The Indian shuttler opens up a 13-8 lead in the second game after taking the first 21-19, putting herself firmly in control and within touching distance of a place in the Japan Open final.
PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-19, 15-10 Yu Fei
PV Sindhu wraps up a commanding 21-19, 15-10 victory over Chen Yufei, booking her place in the Japan Open 2026 final with a dominant second-game display. The Chinese star retired after not being able to continue in the match due to an unknown injury.